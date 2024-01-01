$45,500+ tax & licensing
2021 Land Rover Evoque
R Dynamic SE | Local Lease | Low Km
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$45,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F5TTP1
- Mileage 20,380 KM
Vehicle Description
Technology Pack featuring:
* Wireless device charging with phone signal booster
* ClearSight Rear view mirror
* Head-up Display
Driver Assist Pack featuring:
* Adaptive Cruise Control
Other:
* Garage Door Opener (HomeLink®)
* Meridian Sound (380W)
* Heated Windscreen
* Heated Front Washer Jets
* Sliding panoramic roof
* Lane Keep Assist
* Traffic Sign Recognition
* Driver Condition Monitor
* Blind Spot Assist
* 3D Surround Camera
* Apple Car Play/Android Auto
* In Control Apps
* 20 Inch Wheels
* Heated Front and Rear Seats
* Heated Steering Wheel
Dealer Permit #0112
