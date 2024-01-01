Menu
Account
Sign In
Technology Pack featuring: * Wireless device charging with phone signal booster * ClearSight Rear view mirror * Head-up Display Driver Assist Pack featuring: * Adaptive Cruise Control Other: * Garage Door Opener (HomeLink®) * Meridian Sound (380W) * Heated Windscreen * Heated Front Washer Jets * Sliding panoramic roof * Lane Keep Assist * Traffic Sign Recognition * Driver Condition Monitor * Blind Spot Assist * 3D Surround Camera * Apple Car Play/Android Auto * In Control Apps * 20 Inch Wheels * Heated Front and Rear Seats * Heated Steering Wheel Dealer Permit #0112 Dealer permit #0112

2021 Land Rover Evoque

20,380 KM

Details Description Features

$45,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Land Rover Evoque

R Dynamic SE | Local Lease | Low Km

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Land Rover Evoque

R Dynamic SE | Local Lease | Low Km

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

Contact Seller

$45,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
20,380KM
VIN SALZL2FX6MH153724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F5TTP1
  • Mileage 20,380 KM

Vehicle Description

Technology Pack featuring:
* Wireless device charging with phone signal booster
* ClearSight Rear view mirror
* Head-up Display

Driver Assist Pack featuring:
* Adaptive Cruise Control

Other:
* Garage Door Opener (HomeLink®)
* Meridian Sound (380W)
* Heated Windscreen
* Heated Front Washer Jets
* Sliding panoramic roof
* Lane Keep Assist
* Traffic Sign Recognition
* Driver Condition Monitor
* Blind Spot Assist
* 3D Surround Camera
* Apple Car Play/Android Auto
* In Control Apps
* 20 Inch Wheels
* Heated Front and Rear Seats
* Heated Steering Wheel
Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
67 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,430 kgs
4.54 AXLE RATIO
Engine: 2.0L I-4

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Black Bodyside Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Pro Services Voice Recorder
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette/Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Safety

Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Emergency Braking and Rear Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
3D Surround Camera Back-Up Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna
Real Time Traffic Information (rtti) Real-Time Traffic Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

Used 2021 Land Rover Evoque R Dynamic SE | Local Lease | Low Km for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Land Rover Evoque R Dynamic SE | Local Lease | Low Km 20,380 KM $45,500 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend | Local SUV | No Accidents for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend | Local SUV | No Accidents 18,378 KM $34,767 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland | Winter Tire Package! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland | Winter Tire Package! 185,213 KM $12,222 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$45,500

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
2021 Land Rover Evoque