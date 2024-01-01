$38,700+ tax & licensing
2021 Land Rover Evoque
P250SE | No Accidents | DEFA
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
Used
71,015KM
VIN SALZP2FX4MH126221
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Portofino Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F5THJG
- Mileage 71,015 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
67 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,430 kgs
4.54 AXLE RATIO
Engine: 2.0L I-4
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Black Bodyside Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Coloured Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Pro Services Voice Recorder
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette/Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Safety
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Emergency Braking and Rear Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
3D Surround Camera Back-Up Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna
Real Time Traffic Information (rtti) Real-Time Traffic Display
