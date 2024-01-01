Menu
Eligible for 4.99% finance rates when purchased with the optional Certified Pre-Owned Warranty! The choice of many, it is an amazing deal. Experience luxury and versatility with this 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque P250 S. This one-owner, accident-free SUV offers a perfect blend of style and performance, ideal for the discerning driver who demands both elegance and capability. Key Features: - Sleek Seoul Pearl Silver Metallic exterior - Powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with AWD - Automatic transmission for smooth driving - Advanced 3D Surround Camera system - Collision Mitigation and Driver Monitoring Alert - Luxurious interior with cruise control and auto-dimming mirrors - Compact spare tire for added peace of mind - Speed-sensitive rain-detecting wipers Discover the Range Rover Evoque difference at Jaguar Land Rover Winnipeg. Whether youre ready to reserve, start your purchase, or simply have questions, our team is here to assist. Book a test drive today and experience the perfect fusion of urban sophistication and off-road prowess. Visit www.winnipeglandrover.com to take the next step in your luxury SUV journey. Dealer Permit #0112 Shown with stock photos and does not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for further details or a walk around video!

2021 Land Rover Evoque

76,949 KM

$38,976

+ tax & licensing
2021 Land Rover Evoque

P250 S | No Accidents | New Tires

2021 Land Rover Evoque

P250 S | No Accidents | New Tires

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$38,976

+ taxes & licensing

76,949KM
VIN SALZJ2FXXMH148628

  • Exterior Colour Seoul Pearl Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 76,949 KM

Eligible for 4.99% finance rates when purchased with the optional Certified Pre-Owned Warranty! The choice of many, it is an amazing deal.
Experience luxury and versatility with this 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque P250 S. This one-owner, accident-free SUV offers a perfect blend of style and performance, ideal for the discerning driver who demands both elegance and capability.

Key Features:
- Sleek Seoul Pearl Silver Metallic exterior
- Powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with AWD
- Automatic transmission for smooth driving
- Advanced 3D Surround Camera system
- Collision Mitigation and Driver Monitoring Alert
- Luxurious interior with cruise control and auto-dimming mirrors
- Compact spare tire for added peace of mind
- Speed-sensitive rain-detecting wipers

Discover the Range Rover Evoque difference at Jaguar Land Rover Winnipeg. Whether you're ready to reserve, start your purchase, or simply have questions, our team is here to assist. Book a test drive today and experience the perfect fusion of urban sophistication and off-road prowess. Visit www.winnipeglandrover.com to take the next step in your luxury SUV journey.
Dealer Permit #0112

Shown with stock photos and does not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for further details or a walk around video!
Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

