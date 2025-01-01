$43,000+ tax & licensing
2021 Land Rover Evoque
R Dynamic SE
2021 Land Rover Evoque
R Dynamic SE
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$43,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lantau Bronze
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F5XJRV
- Mileage 30,907 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover luxury and performance in this 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque R Dynamic SE. With its striking Lantau Bronze exterior and sophisticated Ebony interior, this SUV is a testament to British engineering and style.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive for superior handling and traction
- 2.0L engine paired with smooth Automatic transmission
- Smart Device Remote Engine Start for convenience
- Lane Keep Assist and Blind Spot Assist for enhanced safety
- Front and Rear Parking Sensors to navigate tight spaces
- Power Liftgate for easy cargo access
- Heated leather steering wheel for comfort in all seasons
Experience the pinnacle of compact luxury SUVs. Whether you're navigating city streets or venturing off-road, this Range Rover Evoque is ready to impress. Contact Jaguar Winnipeg today to schedule a test drive and explore financing options. Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of automotive excellence.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle.
Explore luxury at an affordable price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Land Rover Winnipeg.
Each vehicle is carefully inspected by our expert technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.
No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.
*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.
Visit us today or call for a personalized experience:
Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipeglandrover.com
Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Winnipeg Jaguar
Winnipeg Jaguar
Call Dealer
204-452-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030