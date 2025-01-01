Menu
Account
Sign In
Discover luxury and performance in this 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque R Dynamic SE. With its striking Lantau Bronze exterior and sophisticated Ebony interior, this SUV is a testament to British engineering and style. Key Features: - All-Wheel Drive for superior handling and traction - 2.0L engine paired with smooth Automatic transmission - Smart Device Remote Engine Start for convenience - Lane Keep Assist and Blind Spot Assist for enhanced safety - Front and Rear Parking Sensors to navigate tight spaces - Power Liftgate for easy cargo access - Heated leather steering wheel for comfort in all seasons Experience the pinnacle of compact luxury SUVs. Whether youre navigating city streets or venturing off-road, this Range Rover Evoque is ready to impress. Contact Jaguar Winnipeg today to schedule a test drive and explore financing options. Dont miss this opportunity to own a piece of automotive excellence. Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Explore luxury at an affordable price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Land Rover Winnipeg. Each vehicle is carefully inspected by our expert technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase. No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? Well offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model. *Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models. Visit us today or call for a personalized experience: Phone: 204-452-8030 Website: winnipeglandrover.com Dealer Permit #0112 Dealer permit #0112

2021 Land Rover Evoque

30,907 KM

Details Description Features

$43,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Land Rover Evoque

R Dynamic SE

Watch This Vehicle
12173962

2021 Land Rover Evoque

R Dynamic SE

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

Contact Seller

$43,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
30,907KM
VIN SALZL2FX5MH153729

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lantau Bronze
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F5XJRV
  • Mileage 30,907 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover luxury and performance in this 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque R Dynamic SE. With its striking Lantau Bronze exterior and sophisticated Ebony interior, this SUV is a testament to British engineering and style.

Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive for superior handling and traction
- 2.0L engine paired with smooth Automatic transmission
- Smart Device Remote Engine Start for convenience
- Lane Keep Assist and Blind Spot Assist for enhanced safety
- Front and Rear Parking Sensors to navigate tight spaces
- Power Liftgate for easy cargo access
- Heated leather steering wheel for comfort in all seasons

Experience the pinnacle of compact luxury SUVs. Whether you're navigating city streets or venturing off-road, this Range Rover Evoque is ready to impress. Contact Jaguar Winnipeg today to schedule a test drive and explore financing options. Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of automotive excellence.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle.

Explore luxury at an affordable price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Land Rover Winnipeg.

Each vehicle is carefully inspected by our expert technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.

No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.

*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.

Visit us today or call for a personalized experience:

Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipeglandrover.com

Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Smart Device Remote Engine Start

Safety

FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Mechanical

Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Lane Keep Assist Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

Used 2017 Jaguar XF Prestige 35t SOLD! Great Buy! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Jaguar XF Prestige 35t SOLD! Great Buy! 49,647 KM $26,996 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid | Something Special Here for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Tesla Model S Plaid | Something Special Here 39,446 KM $84,444 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jaguar E-Type P250 SE | Apple Car Play | Pan Roof for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Jaguar E-Type P250 SE | Apple Car Play | Pan Roof 54,823 KM $34,884 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$43,000

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
2021 Land Rover Evoque