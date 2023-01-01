Menu
2021 Land Rover Range Rover

42,192 KM

Details Description Features

$81,991

+ tax & licensing
$81,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
2021 Land Rover Range Rover

2021 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport SE Local Trade!

2021 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport SE Local Trade!

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$81,991

+ taxes & licensing

42,192KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10159956
  • Stock #: F54369
  • VIN: SALWG2SU2MA774969

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F54369
  • Mileage 42,192 KM

Vehicle Description

And no accidents! Eligible for Land Rover Certified Program! Our only one, please call for details or walk around video!
Why buy from a Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finances rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

And only a Land Rover dealer can assist with the In Control, a non-dealer cannot assist with this.

Features. so many but here are the highlights:

* Vision Assist Package featuring Heads Up Display
* In Control Apps
* Sliding Panoramic Roof
* Blind Spot Assist/Lane Keep Assist
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Heated Power Front Seats
* Autonomous Emergency Braking
and so much more!
Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
3.55 Axle Ratio
Permanent locking hubs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Suspension
GVWR: 3,050 kgs (6,724 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
104 L Fuel Tank
Lithium Ion Traction Battery 0.23 kWh Capacity
Engine: 3.0L I6 Turbocharged MHEV P360 (355 HP)

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Bodyside Cladding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Wing Spoiler
Aluminum Panels
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
6-Way Driver Seat
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
6-Way Passenger Seat
Full Morzine Cloth Headliner
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance
14-Way Power Heated Front Seats -inc: driver and passenger memory, 2 way power fore/aft, 2 way power height, 2 way power recline, 4 way power lumbar and 4 way manual front headrest height (fore/aft)

Media / Nav / Comm

8 speakers
digital signal processor
Automatic Equalizer
turn-by-turn navigation directions
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
250w Regular Amplifier

Safety

Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Emergency Braking
Child Seat Sensor and Power Rear Child Safety Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

