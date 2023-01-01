$81,991+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport SE Local Trade!
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$81,991
- Listing ID: 10159956
- Stock #: F54369
- VIN: SALWG2SU2MA774969
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fuji White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,192 KM
Vehicle Description
And no accidents! Eligible for Land Rover Certified Program! Our only one, please call for details or walk around video!
Why buy from a Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finances rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
And only a Land Rover dealer can assist with the In Control, a non-dealer cannot assist with this.
Features. so many but here are the highlights:
* Vision Assist Package featuring Heads Up Display
* In Control Apps
* Sliding Panoramic Roof
* Blind Spot Assist/Lane Keep Assist
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Heated Power Front Seats
* Autonomous Emergency Braking
and so much more!
Dealer Permit #0112
