$93,991+ tax & licensing
2021 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport SVR | Local | No Accidents
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fuji White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F5UM83
- Mileage 16,808 KM
Vehicle Description
Eligible for 4.99% finance when purchased with the optional Certified Pre-Owned Program! This is a Wow vehicle.
Experience the pinnacle of luxury and performance with this 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR. This powerful SUV combines opulence with off-road capability, making it the perfect choice for discerning drivers who demand the best of both worlds.
- 5.0L engine delivering exhilarating performance
- All-Wheel Drive for superior traction in any conditions
- Stunning Fuji White exterior paired with a sophisticated Black interior
- Low mileage of only 16,808 km, ensuring many years of adventure ahead
- Spacious interior comfortably seats 5 passengers
- Automatic transmission for smooth and effortless driving
- Fuel-efficient for its class, balancing power with economy
Discover the Range Rover Sport SVR difference at Land Rover Winnipeg. Whether you're ready to reserve this exceptional vehicle, start your purchase journey, or simply have questions, our team is here to assist. Book a test drive today and experience the perfect blend of luxury and performance for yourself. Visit www.winnipeglandrover.com to take the next step in your automotive journey.
Shown with stock photos while we complete the intake and does not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for a walk around on this amazing SUV!
Dealer permit #0112
