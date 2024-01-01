Menu
Eligible for 4.99% finance when purchased with the optional Certified Pre-Owned Program! This is a Wow vehicle. Experience the pinnacle of luxury and performance with this 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR. This powerful SUV combines opulence with off-road capability, making it the perfect choice for discerning drivers who demand the best of both worlds. - 5.0L engine delivering exhilarating performance - All-Wheel Drive for superior traction in any conditions - Stunning Fuji White exterior paired with a sophisticated Black interior - Low mileage of only 16,808 km, ensuring many years of adventure ahead - Spacious interior comfortably seats 5 passengers - Automatic transmission for smooth and effortless driving - Fuel-efficient for its class, balancing power with economy Discover the Range Rover Sport SVR difference at Land Rover Winnipeg. Whether youre ready to reserve this exceptional vehicle, start your purchase journey, or simply have questions, our team is here to assist. Book a test drive today and experience the perfect blend of luxury and performance for yourself. Dealer Permit #0112 Shown with stock photos while we complete the intake and does not represent the actual vehicle.

VIN SALWZ2RE5MA783206

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Front And Rear Active Anti-Roll Bars
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 3,000 kgs (6,615 lbs)
104 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 5.0L V8 Supercharged (575 HP)
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Paddle Shift -inc: twin-speed transfer box (high/low range) and aluminum gearshift paddles

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Wing Spoiler
Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Leather Door Trim Insert
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
12-Way Driver Seat
12-Way Passenger Seat
Full Morzine Cloth Headliner
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Leather Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance

Safety

Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Emergency Braking and Reverse Traffic Detection
Child Seat Sensor and Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Aerial View Camera System
Driver Monitoring-Alert
360 Surround Camera Back-Up Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Equalizer
turn-by-turn navigation directions
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Streaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 Land Rover Range Rover