$62,992+ tax & licensing
2021 Land Rover Range Rover
Westminster | The SUV To Be Seen In
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fuji White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F5TE99
- Mileage 91,720 KM
Vehicle Description
If Godzilla is King of The Monsters, Range Rover is King of The Luxury SUV. Includes a Winter Tire Package, the Pirelli all-season package in storage
Experience luxury and performance with this 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Westminster. Combining elegance with cutting-edge technology, this SUV is perfect for those who demand the best in both comfort and capability.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive for superior handling in all conditions
- Heated seats and steering wheel for ultimate comfort
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration
- Meridian Surround Sound System for an immersive audio experience
- Head-Up Display for enhanced safety and convenience
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Blind Spot Assist for added safety
- Advanced parking assistance with front and rear sensors
Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of automotive excellence. Visit Jaguar Winnipeg today to experience the Range Rover Westminster for yourself. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Your journey to unparalleled luxury starts here.
Explore luxury at an affordable price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Land Rover Winnipeg.
Each vehicle is carefully inspected by our expert technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.
No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.
*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.
Visit us today or call for a personalized experience:
Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipeglandrover.com
Dealer permit #0112
