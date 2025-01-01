$62,888+ tax & licensing
2021 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport P525 HSE Dynamic | HUD | PANO
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$62,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F652HD
- Mileage 70,786 KM
Vehicle Description
Coming soon, call for details! The only pre-owned Sport we are currently offering with the legendary 5.0 supercharged engine! Exceptional.
Experience luxury and power with this 2021 Range Rover Sport P525 HSE Dynamic. This refined SUV combines elegance with performance, offering a thrilling ride for the discerning driver.
- 5.0 litre engine with All-Wheel Drive for exceptional performance
- Santorini Black Metallic exterior exudes sophistication
- Advanced safety features including Lane Keep Assist and Blind Spot Monitor
- Panoramic roof for an enhanced driving experience
- Heated leather steering wheel for comfort in all seasons
- Smart Device Remote Engine Start for convenience
- Head-Up Display (HUD) for improved focus on the road
Discover the perfect blend of luxury and capability. Reserve your test drive today at Jaguar Winnipeg. Our team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Experience the Range Rover difference contact us now to start your journey.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. For example, the wheels are not silver alloy as shown, but 21-inch gloss black wheels. Call for a walk around video while we complete intake of this local lease buy in.
Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg.
Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.
No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.
*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.
Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience:
Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipegjaguar.com
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Additional Features
