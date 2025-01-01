Menu
Coming soon, call for details! The only pre-owned Sport we are currently offering with the legendary 5.0 supercharged engine! Exceptional. Experience luxury and power with this 2021 Range Rover Sport P525 HSE Dynamic. This refined SUV combines elegance with performance, offering a thrilling ride for the discerning driver. - 5.0 litre engine with All-Wheel Drive for exceptional performance - Santorini Black Metallic exterior exudes sophistication - Advanced safety features including Lane Keep Assist and Blind Spot Monitor - Panoramic roof for an enhanced driving experience - Heated leather steering wheel for comfort in all seasons - Smart Device Remote Engine Start for convenience - Head-Up Display (HUD) for improved focus on the road Discover the perfect blend of luxury and capability. Reserve your test drive today at Jaguar Winnipeg. Our team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Experience the Range Rover difference contact us now to start your journey. Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. For example, the wheels are not silver alloy as shown, but 21-inch gloss black wheels. Call for a walk around video while we complete intake of this local lease buy in. Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg. Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase. No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? Well offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model. *Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models. Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience: Phone: 204-452-8030 Website: winnipegjaguar.com Dealer Permit #0112

2021 Land Rover Range Rover

70,786 KM

$62,888

+ tax & licensing
2021 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport P525 HSE Dynamic | HUD | PANO

12541256

2021 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport P525 HSE Dynamic | HUD | PANO

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$62,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
70,786KM
VIN SALWR2SE2MA770746

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F652HD
  • Mileage 70,786 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming soon, call for details! The only pre-owned Sport we are currently offering with the legendary 5.0 supercharged engine! Exceptional.
Experience luxury and power with this 2021 Range Rover Sport P525 HSE Dynamic. This refined SUV combines elegance with performance, offering a thrilling ride for the discerning driver.

- 5.0 litre engine with All-Wheel Drive for exceptional performance
- Santorini Black Metallic exterior exudes sophistication
- Advanced safety features including Lane Keep Assist and Blind Spot Monitor
- Panoramic roof for an enhanced driving experience
- Heated leather steering wheel for comfort in all seasons
- Smart Device Remote Engine Start for convenience
- Head-Up Display (HUD) for improved focus on the road

Discover the perfect blend of luxury and capability. Reserve your test drive today at Jaguar Winnipeg. Our team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Experience the Range Rover difference contact us now to start your journey.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. For example, the wheels are not silver alloy as shown, but 21-inch gloss black wheels. Call for a walk around video while we complete intake of this local lease buy in.

Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg.

Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.

No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.

*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.

Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience:

Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipegjaguar.com

Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Smart Device Remote Engine Start

Safety

FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot

Exterior

Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park

Additional Features

Lane Keep Assist Lane Departure Warning

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$62,888

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2021 Land Rover Range Rover