Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Land Rover Range Rover

13,293 KM

Details Description Features

$134,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$134,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
2021 Land Rover Range Rover

2021 Land Rover Range Rover

P400 Westminster * Incoming *

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Land Rover Range Rover

P400 Westminster * Incoming *

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

  1. 7785378
  2. 7785378
  3. 7785378
  4. 7785378
  5. 7785378
  6. 7785378
  7. 7785378
  8. 7785378
  9. 7785378
  10. 7785378
  11. 7785378
  12. 7785378
  13. 7785378
  14. 7785378
  15. 7785378
  16. 7785378
  17. 7785378
  18. 7785378
Contact Seller

$134,991

+ taxes & licensing

13,293KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7785378
  • Stock #: F48Y3B
  • VIN: SALGS2RU4MA429936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 13,293 KM

Vehicle Description

We have an incoming Range Rover and very pleased to be able to offer it. Due in late October, please call for details.
The SUV that all luxury is measured by since it was introduced in 1970. This P400 Westminster is absolutely stunning. We are looking forward to its arrival, this is a must see.
Shown mostly with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. For example there are black wheels not silver alloy as shown. However, if you scroll thru the pictures you might just find a few actual pics to check out....
We are expecting this to arrive in late October, please call for details.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Leather Interior
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Premium Audio
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Parking Aid Sensor
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Turbocharged Engine
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

2019 Mazda CX-3 GT *...
 39,593 KM
$26,992 + tax & lic
2019 Jaguar F-PACE P...
 43,300 KM
$52,991 + tax & lic
2018 Land Rover Disc...
 31,942 KM
$39,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory