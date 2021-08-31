2021 Land Rover Range Rover

$134,991 + taxes & licensing 1 3 , 2 9 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7785378

7785378 Stock #: F48Y3B

F48Y3B VIN: SALGS2RU4MA429936

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Fuji White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 13,293 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows Panoramic Sunroof rear window defogger Seating Leather Interior Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Premium Audio Navigation System Rear View Camera Power Lift Gates Power Folding Mirrors Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Parking Aid Sensor Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Turbocharged Engine Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat

