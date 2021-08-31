2021 Land Rover Range Rover

+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
+ taxes & licensing
We have an incoming Range Rover and very pleased to be able to offer it. Due in late October, please call for details.
The SUV that all luxury is measured by since it was introduced in 1970. This P400 Westminster is absolutely stunning. We are looking forward to its arrival, this is a must see.
Shown mostly with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. For example there are black wheels not silver alloy as shown. However, if you scroll thru the pictures you might just find a few actual pics to check out....
We are expecting this to arrive in late October, please call for details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8