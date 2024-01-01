2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Menu
As in the only pre-owned Velar we currently have to offer, cannot keep them in stock! Balance of warranty and eligible for Certified Program! Features, so many but here are the highlights: * In Control Apps * Electronic Air Suspension * Meridian 3D Surround Sound System * Adaptive Cruise Control * Heated and Cooled Power Front Seats * Heated Steering Wheel and Rear Seats * Heads Up Display * Gesture Tailgate * LED Headlights with Signature DRL and of course, so much more to talk about! That Firenze Red is super sharp! Shown with stock photo and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details or walk around video while we intake this lease return. Dealer Permit #0112 Dealer permit #0112

23,643 KM

Details Description Features

P340 R-Dynamic S The Only One!

23,643KM
Used
VIN SALYT2EU5MA308761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Firenze Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Light Oyster/Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 23,643 KM

Vehicle Description

As in the only pre-owned Velar we currently have to offer, cannot keep them in stock! Balance of warranty and eligible for Certified Program!
Features, so many but here are the highlights:

* In Control Apps
* Electronic Air Suspension
* Meridian 3D Surround Sound System
* Adaptive Cruise Control
* Heated and Cooled Power Front Seats
* Heated Steering Wheel and Rear Seats
* Heads Up Display
* Gesture Tailgate
* LED Headlights with Signature DRL

and of course, so much more to talk about! That Firenze Red is super sharp!
Shown with stock photo and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details or walk around video while we intake this lease return.

Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.23 axle ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Hybrid Electric Motor
Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
82 L Fuel Tank
Lithium Ion Traction Battery
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.0L I6 Turbocharged (335HP) -inc: electric supercharged
GVWR: 2,670 kgs

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Wing Spoiler
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Black Bodyside Insert and Black Bodyside Cladding

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Morzine Cloth Headliner
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Secure Tracker Pro Tracker System
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Safety

Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Emergency Braking and Rear Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Front and Rear Parking Aid Front And Rear Parking Sensors
3D Surround Camera Back-Up Camera
3D Surround Camera Front Camera
3D Surround Camera Left Side Camera
3D Surround Camera Right Side Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Equalizer
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Real-Time Traffic Display
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
380w Regular Amplifier

