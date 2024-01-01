$59,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
P340 R-Dynamic S The Only One!
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$59,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Firenze Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Light Oyster/Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 23,643 KM
Vehicle Description
As in the only pre-owned Velar we currently have to offer, cannot keep them in stock! Balance of warranty and eligible for Certified Program!
Features, so many but here are the highlights:
* In Control Apps
* Electronic Air Suspension
* Meridian 3D Surround Sound System
* Adaptive Cruise Control
* Heated and Cooled Power Front Seats
* Heated Steering Wheel and Rear Seats
* Heads Up Display
* Gesture Tailgate
* LED Headlights with Signature DRL
and of course, so much more to talk about! That Firenze Red is super sharp!
Shown with stock photo and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details or walk around video while we intake this lease return.
Dealer Permit #0112
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
