$59,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
R-Dynamic HSE | No Accidents | Rare P400
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$59,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fuji White
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 22,044 KM
Vehicle Description
This is a local lease return, clean CARFAX, low km, eligible for Land Rover Certified Program!
As noted, this Velar is the P400 R Dynamic HSE and they were hard to come by back in 2021 due to the pandemic. So, we are excited to be able to offer this, and feature highlights are:
* Apple Car Play/Android Auto
* In Control Apps
* 21" Diamond Turned with Satin Dark Grey Alloys
* Head-up Display
* Heated Windscreen and Front Washer Jets
* 20-way Seats + Massage + Climate Front / Heated Rear
* Terrain Response 2 with Dynamic Program
* Tow hitch receiver with Advanced Tow Assist
* Meridian 3D Surround Sound System
* PIVI Diamond
* Electronic Air Suspension
* Sliding Panoramic Roof with Power Blind
and of course there is so much more to talk about or send in a walk around video!
At Land Rover Winnipeg we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Land Rover Winnipeg and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
-Land Rover trained technicians who care about ensuring the longevity of your vehicle
-Land Rover Valet concierge pick-up service to make your servicing needs easy and convenient
-Exclusive access to on-brand loaners and rental vehicles for your scheduled service appointments
-A specialized appraisal team able to explore multiple avenues to ensure you get top value for your trade
-And many more benefits for being a loyal member of the Land Rover Winnipeg Family!
Dealer Permit #0112
Vehicle Features
