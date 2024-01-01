Menu
This is a local lease return, clean CARFAX, low km, eligible for Land Rover Certified Program! As noted, this Velar is the P400 R Dynamic HSE and they were hard to come by back in 2021 due to the pandemic. So, we are excited to be able to offer this, and feature highlights are: * Apple Car Play/Android Auto * In Control Apps * 21 Diamond Turned with Satin Dark Grey Alloys * Head-up Display * Heated Windscreen and Front Washer Jets * 20-way Seats + Massage + Climate Front / Heated Rear * Terrain Response 2 with Dynamic Program * Tow hitch receiver with Advanced Tow Assist * Meridian 3D Surround Sound System * PIVI Diamond * Electronic Air Suspension * Sliding Panoramic Roof with Power Blind and of course there is so much more to talk about or send in a walk around video! At Land Rover Winnipeg we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Land Rover Winnipeg and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: -Land Rover trained technicians who care about ensuring the longevity of your vehicle -Land Rover Valet concierge pick-up service to make your servicing needs easy and convenient -Exclusive access to on-brand loaners and rental vehicles for your scheduled service appointments -A specialized appraisal team able to explore multiple avenues to ensure you get top value for your trade -And many more benefits for being a loyal member of the Land Rover Winnipeg Family!

2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

22,044 KM

$59,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

R-Dynamic HSE | No Accidents | Rare P400

2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

R-Dynamic HSE | No Accidents | Rare P400

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
22,044KM
VIN SALYM2FU6MA308859

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 22,044 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.23 axle ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Hybrid Electric Motor
Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
82 L Fuel Tank
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 2,670 kgs
Engine: 3.0L I6 Turbocharged (395HP) -inc: electric supercharged
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Wing Spoiler
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Black Bodyside Insert and Black Bodyside Cladding

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
12-Way Driver Seat
12-Way Passenger Seat
Power w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Windsor Leather Door Trim Insert
Full Morzine Cloth Headliner
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Secure Tracker Pro Tracker System
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Interior Trim -inc: Windsor Leather Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Connected Navigation PIVI Pro Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation

Safety

Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Emergency Braking and Rear Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Front and Rear Parking Aid Front And Rear Parking Sensors
3D Surround Camera Back-Up Camera
3D Surround Camera Front Camera
3D Surround Camera Left Side Camera
3D Surround Camera Right Side Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Equalizer
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Real-Time Traffic Display
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
825w Premium Amplifier
17 Speakers
Radio: Meridian 3D Surround Sound System -inc: Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, online pack w/data plan, Pivi pro connected and Bluetooth connectivity

2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar