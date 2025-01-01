$48,997+ taxes & licensing
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
P340 R-Dynamic S COMING SOON
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$48,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hakuba Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour LIGHT OYSTER
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F68CBA
- Mileage 54,211 KM
Vehicle Description
Arriving late July! Clean CARFAX! Eligible for lower finance rates when purchased with the optional Certified Pre-Owned Program!
Experience British luxury and performance with this 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P340 R-Dynamic S. This stunning SUV combines elegance with cutting-edge technology, perfect for the discerning driver who demands both style and substance.
Key Features:
- Sleek Hakuba Silver Metallic exterior paired with a refined Light Oyster interior
- Powerful 3.0 Litre engine with smooth automatic transmission
- Advanced All-Wheel Drive system for ultimate control in any terrain
- Innovative Pivi Pro infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Meridian Sound System for an immersive audio experience
- 3D Surround Camera for enhanced safety and ease of parking
- Lane Keep Assist and Blind Spot Assist for added peace of mind
- Smart Device Remote Engine Start for convenience in any weather
- Heated leather steering wheel for comfort during colder months
Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of automotive excellence. Visit Land Rover Winnipeg today to experience the Range Rover Velar firsthand. Our expert team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through a personalized test drive. Whether you're ready to reserve, start your purchase, or simply want more information, we're here to ensure your journey with Land Rover is nothing short of extraordinary.
Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg.
Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.
No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.
*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.
Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience:
Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipegjaguar.com
Dealer permit #0112
