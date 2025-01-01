Menu
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

75,170 KM

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

Used
75,170KM
VIN SALYT2EU9MA305183

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F698UC
  • Mileage 75,170 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Lease Return. Eligible for the lower finance rates when purchased with the optional Certified Pre-owned Program! Winter Tire Package
Experience luxury and performance with this 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P340 R-Dynamic S. This sophisticated SUV combines elegance with cutting-edge technology, perfect for those who demand the best in automotive engineering.

- Powerful 3.0 Litre engine with smooth Automatic transmission
- All-Wheel Drive capability for confident handling in any terrain
- Stunning Santorini Black Metallic exterior paired with refined Ebony interior
- Sport-tuned Adaptive Suspension for a dynamic driving experience
- Advanced LED headlamps with Auto High-Beam functionality
- Heated leather steering wheel and power front seats for ultimate comfort
- Comprehensive safety features including Blind Spot Assist and Emergency Braking

Discover the epitome of British luxury and innovation. Visit Land Rover Winnipeg today to experience this exceptional Range Rover Velar for yourself. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Your journey to unparalleled driving pleasure starts here.
Shown with stock photo and may not represent the actual vehicle. Call for a walk around video!

Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg.

Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.

No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.

*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.

Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience:

Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipegjaguar.com

Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Smart Device Remote Engine Start

Safety

FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot

Media / Nav / Comm

Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Lane Keep Assist Lane Keeping Assist
online pack w/data plan
Pivi pro connected and Bluetooth connectivity
Radio: Meridian Sound System w/SiriusXM/HD -inc: Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

