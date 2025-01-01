$51,991+ taxes & licensing
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$51,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F698UC
- Mileage 75,170 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Lease Return. Eligible for the lower finance rates when purchased with the optional Certified Pre-owned Program! Winter Tire Package
Experience luxury and performance with this 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P340 R-Dynamic S. This sophisticated SUV combines elegance with cutting-edge technology, perfect for those who demand the best in automotive engineering.
- Powerful 3.0 Litre engine with smooth Automatic transmission
- All-Wheel Drive capability for confident handling in any terrain
- Stunning Santorini Black Metallic exterior paired with refined Ebony interior
- Sport-tuned Adaptive Suspension for a dynamic driving experience
- Advanced LED headlamps with Auto High-Beam functionality
- Heated leather steering wheel and power front seats for ultimate comfort
- Comprehensive safety features including Blind Spot Assist and Emergency Braking
Discover the epitome of British luxury and innovation. Visit Land Rover Winnipeg today to experience this exceptional Range Rover Velar for yourself. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Your journey to unparalleled driving pleasure starts here.
Shown with stock photo and may not represent the actual vehicle. Call for a walk around video!
204-452-8030