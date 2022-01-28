Menu
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

26,932 KM

Details Description Features

$79,991

+ tax & licensing
$79,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P250 S * Off Lease *

2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P250 S * Off Lease *

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$79,991

+ taxes & licensing

26,932KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8268012
  Stock #: F4E64M
  VIN: SALYJ2EX4MA301591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Light Oyster/Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 26,932 KM

Vehicle Description

Amazing color combo with the Portofino Blue exterior and Light Oyster Interior. Balance of warranty and eligible for Certified Program!
Features....oh the features:

* Panoramic Roof
* In Control Apps
* Navigation
* 3D Surround Camera
* Blind Spot Assist
* Driver Condition Monitor
* Premium LED Lights
* Passive Keyless Entry
* Forward Facing Camera
* Lane Keep Assist
* Apple Car Play/Android Auto
* Gesture Tailgate
* Heads Up Display

and so much more!

So why buy from a real Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle, please call for details! Well, the first picture is a stock photo but the next several are of the actual vehicle! Beautiful color combo.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.23 axle ratio
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
GVWR: 2,550 kgs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
82 L Fuel Tank
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.0L i4 Turbocharged (247HP)
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Wing Spoiler
Aluminum Panels
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Black Bodyside Insert and Black Bodyside Cladding
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Full Morzine Cloth Headliner
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Analog Appearance
Secure Tracker Pro Tracker System
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Emergency Braking and Rear Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
Child Seat Sensor and Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Front and Rear Parking Aid Front And Rear Parking Sensors
3D Surround Camera Back-Up Camera
3D Surround Camera Front Camera
3D Surround Camera Left Side Camera
3D Surround Camera Right Side Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HD Radio
Automatic Equalizer
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Real-Time Traffic Display
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
380w Regular Amplifier
Leather Interior
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Parking Aid Sensor
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Turbocharged Engine
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

