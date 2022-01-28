2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

$79,991 + taxes & licensing 2 6 , 9 3 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8268012

8268012 Stock #: F4E64M

F4E64M VIN: SALYJ2EX4MA301591

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Portofino Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Light Oyster/Ebony

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 26,932 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Block Heater Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case 3.23 axle ratio Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars GVWR: 2,550 kgs Battery w/Run Down Protection 82 L Fuel Tank Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Engine: 2.0L i4 Turbocharged (247HP) Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Metal-look grille LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Aluminum Spare Wheel Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Wing Spoiler Aluminum Panels Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Black Bodyside Insert and Black Bodyside Cladding Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Compass Trip Computer rear window defogger Navigation System HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Smart Device Remote Engine Start Full Morzine Cloth Headliner Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents Analog Appearance Secure Tracker Pro Tracker System Safety Traction Control 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Emergency Braking and Rear Traffic Monitor Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot Child Seat Sensor and Power Rear Child Safety Locks Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Front and Rear Parking Aid Front And Rear Parking Sensors 3D Surround Camera Back-Up Camera 3D Surround Camera Front Camera 3D Surround Camera Left Side Camera 3D Surround Camera Right Side Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls HD Radio Automatic Equalizer turn-by-turn navigation directions Real-Time Traffic Display 3 LCD Monitors In The Front Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna 380w Regular Amplifier Seating Leather Interior Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Power Lift Gates Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Parking Aid Sensor Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Turbocharged Engine Audio Aux Input Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System

