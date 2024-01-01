Menu
Account
Sign In
A P400 R Dynamic HSE, and a local lease return, and eligible for 4.99% finance when purchased with the optional Certified Program! Experience luxury and performance with this 2021 Land Rover Velar P400 R Dynamic HSE. This sophisticated SUV combines elegance with cutting-edge technology, perfect for the discerning driver who demands both style and substance. - Powerful 3.0L engine for exhilarating performance - All-Wheel Drive system for superior handling in all conditions - Sleek Santorini Black Metallic exterior paired with a luxurious Vintage Tan/Ebony interior - Spacious 5-passenger seating for comfort on any journey - Advanced automatic transmission for smooth, effortless driving - Fuel-efficient design, ideal for both city and highway driving - Low mileage of only 52,168 km, ensuring many years of enjoyment At Jaguar Land Rover Winnipeg, were committed to providing an exceptional ownership experience. Whether youre ready to reserve this stunning Velar, start the purchase process, or simply have questions, our team is here to assist. Book a test drive today and discover why the Range Rover Velar is the ultimate expression of modern luxury and capability. Dealer Permit #0112 Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details or a walk around video! Dealer permit #0112

2021 Land Rover Velar

52,168 KM

Details Description

$56,996

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Land Rover Velar

P400 R Dynamic HSE | Local | Hard to Find

Watch This Vehicle
11955201

2021 Land Rover Velar

P400 R Dynamic HSE | Local | Hard to Find

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

Contact Seller

$56,996

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
52,168KM
VIN SALYM2FU6MA306755

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Vintage Tan/Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F5U99C
  • Mileage 52,168 KM

Vehicle Description

A P400 R Dynamic HSE, and a local lease return, and eligible for 4.99% finance when purchased with the optional Certified Program!
Experience luxury and performance with this 2021 Land Rover Velar P400 R Dynamic HSE. This sophisticated SUV combines elegance with cutting-edge technology, perfect for the discerning driver who demands both style and substance.

- Powerful 3.0L engine for exhilarating performance
- All-Wheel Drive system for superior handling in all conditions
- Sleek Santorini Black Metallic exterior paired with a luxurious Vintage Tan/Ebony interior
- Spacious 5-passenger seating for comfort on any journey
- Advanced automatic transmission for smooth, effortless driving
- Fuel-efficient design, ideal for both city and highway driving
- Low mileage of only 52,168 km, ensuring many years of enjoyment

At Jaguar Land Rover Winnipeg, we're committed to providing an exceptional ownership experience. Whether you're ready to reserve this stunning Velar, start the purchase process, or simply have questions, our team is here to assist. Book a test drive today and discover why the Range Rover Velar is the ultimate expression of modern luxury and capability.
Dealer Permit #0112

Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details or a walk around video!
Dealer permit #0112

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

Used 2019 Acura RDX A Spec | Local | New Tires for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Acura RDX A Spec | Local | New Tires 72,455 KM $35,180 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Limited Edition | No Accidents | 7 Pass for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Limited Edition | No Accidents | 7 Pass 53,012 KM $28,925 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Land Rover Evoque P250 S | No Accidents | New Tires for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Land Rover Evoque P250 S | No Accidents | New Tires 76,949 KM $38,976 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$56,996

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
2021 Land Rover Velar