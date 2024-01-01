$56,996+ tax & licensing
2021 Land Rover Velar
P400 R Dynamic HSE | Local | Hard to Find
2021 Land Rover Velar
P400 R Dynamic HSE | Local | Hard to Find
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$56,996
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Vintage Tan/Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F5U99C
- Mileage 52,168 KM
Vehicle Description
A P400 R Dynamic HSE, and a local lease return, and eligible for 4.99% finance when purchased with the optional Certified Program!
Experience luxury and performance with this 2021 Land Rover Velar P400 R Dynamic HSE. This sophisticated SUV combines elegance with cutting-edge technology, perfect for the discerning driver who demands both style and substance.
- Powerful 3.0L engine for exhilarating performance
- All-Wheel Drive system for superior handling in all conditions
- Sleek Santorini Black Metallic exterior paired with a luxurious Vintage Tan/Ebony interior
- Spacious 5-passenger seating for comfort on any journey
- Advanced automatic transmission for smooth, effortless driving
- Fuel-efficient design, ideal for both city and highway driving
- Low mileage of only 52,168 km, ensuring many years of enjoyment
At Jaguar Land Rover Winnipeg, we're committed to providing an exceptional ownership experience. Whether you're ready to reserve this stunning Velar, start the purchase process, or simply have questions, our team is here to assist. Book a test drive today and discover why the Range Rover Velar is the ultimate expression of modern luxury and capability.
Dealer Permit #0112
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle.
Dealer permit #0112
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
204-452-8030