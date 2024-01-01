$39,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Lexus IS
300 F-SPORT AWD - BEAUTIFUL RIOJA INTERIOR!!!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$39,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
66,750KM
VIN JTHG81F26M5046171
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cloudburst Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,750 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Lexus IS 300 F-Sport AWD continues to build on the brand's reputation for delivering luxury sedans that offer a perfect balance of performance, sophistication, and cutting-edge features. With its striking design, powerful engine, and a suite of advanced technologies, the IS 300 F-Sport is crafted to provide an engaging driving experience while maintaining the hallmark refinement of Lexus. Whether you're navigating city streets or enjoying a spirited drive on the open road, the IS 300 F-Sport offers a refined and engaging driving experience that stands out in its class.
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this used 2021 LEXUS IS please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851
FEATURES OF THE 2021 LEXUS IS 300 F-SPORT AWD
- Leather Interior
CONVENIENCE
- Heated Seats
- Ventilated Seats
- Dual-Climate Control
- Cruise Control
- Power Driver & Passenger Seat
- Remote Trunk Release
- Garage Door Transmitter
SAFETY FEATURES
- Rear View Camera
- Pedestrian Detection
- Pre-Collision Warning
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Blind Spot Alert
- Lane Departure Alert
- Lane Keep Assist
- Traction Control
- Stability Control
- Electronic Parking Brake
- Anti-Lock Brake System
TECHNOLOGY
- 8-Inch Screen
- Apple CarPlay
- Android Auto
- SiriusXM
- Bluetooth
- AM/FM Stereo
- USB Ports
- CD Player
PERFORMANCE
- 3.5L V6 Engine
- Automatic Transmission
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
