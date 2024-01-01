Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2021 Lexus IS 300 F-Sport AWD continues to build on the brands reputation for delivering luxury sedans that offer a perfect balance of performance, sophistication, and cutting-edge features. With its striking design, powerful engine, and a suite of advanced technologies, the IS 300 F-Sport is crafted to provide an engaging driving experience while maintaining the hallmark refinement of Lexus. Whether youre navigating city streets or enjoying a spirited drive on the open road, the IS 300 F-Sport offers a refined and engaging driving experience that stands out in its class. <br /><br /><strong>FEATURES OF THE 2021 LEXUS IS 300 F-SPORT AWD</strong><ul> <li>Leather Interior</li></ul><br /><strong>CONVENIENCE</strong><ul> <li>Heated Seats</li> <li>Ventilated Seats</li> <li>Dual-Climate Control</li> <li>Cruise Control</li> <li>Power Driver & Passenger Seat</li> <li>Remote Trunk Release</li> <li>Garage Door Transmitter</li></ul><br /><strong>SAFETY FEATURES</strong><ul> <li>Rear View Camera</li> <li>Pedestrian Detection</li> <li>Pre-Collision Warning</li> <li>Rear Cross-Traffic Alert</li> <li>Blind Spot Alert</li> <li>Lane Departure Alert</li> <li>Lane Keep Assist</li> <li>Traction Control</li> <li>Stability Control</li> <li>Electronic Parking Brake</li> <li>Anti-Lock Brake System</li></ul><br /><strong>TECHNOLOGY</strong><ul> <li>8-Inch Screen</li> <li>Apple CarPlay</li> <li>Android Auto</li> <li>SiriusXM</li> <li>Bluetooth</li> <li>AM/FM Stereo</li> <li>USB Ports</li> <li>CD Player</li></ul><br /><strong>PERFORMANCE</strong><ul> <li>3.5L V6 Engine</li> <li>Automatic Transmission </li></ul><br /><br />Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)<br /><br />In addition to this used 2021 LEXUS IS please view our complete inventory of used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-trucks-winnipeg/\>trucks</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>SUVs</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Vans</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/new-used-rvs-winnipeg/\>RVs</a>, and used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Cars</a> in Winnipeg on our website: <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/\>WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM</a><br /><br />Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).<br /><br />Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

2021 Lexus IS

66,750 KM

Details Description

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Lexus IS

300 F-SPORT AWD - BEAUTIFUL RIOJA INTERIOR!!!

Watch This Vehicle
12034336

2021 Lexus IS

300 F-SPORT AWD - BEAUTIFUL RIOJA INTERIOR!!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 12034336
  2. 12034336
  3. 12034336
  4. 12034336
  5. 12034336
  6. 12034336
  7. 12034336
  8. 12034336
  9. 12034336
  10. 12034336
  11. 12034336
  12. 12034336
  13. 12034336
  14. 12034336
  15. 12034336
  16. 12034336
  17. 12034336
  18. 12034336
  19. 12034336
  20. 12034336
  21. 12034336
  22. 12034336
  23. 12034336
  24. 12034336
  25. 12034336
  26. 12034336
  27. 12034336
  28. 12034336
  29. 12034336
  30. 12034336
  31. 12034336
Contact Seller

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
66,750KM
VIN JTHG81F26M5046171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cloudburst Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,750 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Lexus IS 300 F-Sport AWD continues to build on the brand's reputation for delivering luxury sedans that offer a perfect balance of performance, sophistication, and cutting-edge features. With its striking design, powerful engine, and a suite of advanced technologies, the IS 300 F-Sport is crafted to provide an engaging driving experience while maintaining the hallmark refinement of Lexus. Whether you're navigating city streets or enjoying a spirited drive on the open road, the IS 300 F-Sport offers a refined and engaging driving experience that stands out in its class.

FEATURES OF THE 2021 LEXUS IS 300 F-SPORT AWD
  • Leather Interior

CONVENIENCE
  • Heated Seats
  • Ventilated Seats
  • Dual-Climate Control
  • Cruise Control
  • Power Driver & Passenger Seat
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Garage Door Transmitter

SAFETY FEATURES
  • Rear View Camera
  • Pedestrian Detection
  • Pre-Collision Warning
  • Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Blind Spot Alert
  • Lane Departure Alert
  • Lane Keep Assist
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Electronic Parking Brake
  • Anti-Lock Brake System

TECHNOLOGY
  • 8-Inch Screen
  • Apple CarPlay
  • Android Auto
  • SiriusXM
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • USB Ports
  • CD Player

PERFORMANCE
  • 3.5L V6 Engine
  • Automatic Transmission


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this used 2021 LEXUS IS please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

Used 2021 Lexus IS 300 F-SPORT AWD - BEAUTIFUL RIOJA INTERIOR!!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Lexus IS 300 F-SPORT AWD - BEAUTIFUL RIOJA INTERIOR!!! 66,750 KM $39,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Rogue SV AWD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Nissan Rogue SV AWD 83,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Lexus RX 350 - RARE PALOMINO INTERIOR!! CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Lexus RX 350 - RARE PALOMINO INTERIOR!! CLEAN CARFAX 69,250 KM $46,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2021 Lexus IS