2021 Lexus IS

2021 Lexus IS

37,912 KM

Details Description Features

$40,998

+ tax & licensing
2021 Lexus IS

300

12242383

2021 Lexus IS

300

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

  1. Video Thumb
$40,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
37,912KM
VIN JTHD81F26M5045413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour IRIDIUM
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,912 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag?

All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts.

No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price.

Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome.

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today.

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Brake Assist
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel

Interior

Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Safety

PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Pre-Collision System (PCS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Exterior

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Wheels w/Locks
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

2021 Lexus IS