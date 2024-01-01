$37,598+ tax & licensing
2021 Lexus NX
300
Location
Birchwood Lexus
200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-255-3987
$37,598
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Caviar
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 47,392 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag?
All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts.
No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price.
Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome.
* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today.
Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)
Dealer Permit #5499
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
