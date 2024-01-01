Menu
The 2021 Lexus RX 350 is a luxury SUV that excels in delivering a perfect blend of performance, comfort, and advanced technology. Its powerful engine, elegant interior, and comprehensive safety features make it an ideal choice for discerning drivers. Whether youre commuting through the city or exploring the countryside, the RX 350 offers a refined and enjoyable driving experience that stands out in its class. Experience the luxury and sophistication of the 2021 Lexus RX 350 and elevate your driving journey to new heights.<br /><br /><strong>FEATURES OF THE 2021 LEXUS RX 350</strong><ul> <li>Sunroof</li> <li>Leather Interior</li></ul><br /><strong>CONVENIENCE</strong><ul> <li>Heated Steering Wheel</li> <li>Heated Seats</li> <li>Ventilated Seats</li> <li>Dual-Climate Control</li> <li>Adaptive Cruise Control</li> <li>Power Driver & Passenger Seat</li> <li>Power Liftgate</li> <li>Garage Door Transmitter</li></ul><br /><strong>SAFETY FEATURES</strong><ul> <li>Rear View Camera</li> <li>Pedestrian Detection</li> <li>Pre-Collision Warning</li> <li>Rear Cross-Traffic Alert</li> <li>Blind Spot Alert</li> <li>Emergency Braking Assist</li> <li>Traction Control</li> <li>Stability Control</li> <li>Electronic Parking Brake</li> <li>Anti-Lock Brake System</li> <li>Tire Pressure Monitoring System</li></ul><br /><strong>TECHNOLOGY</strong><ul> <li>8-Inch Screen</li> <li>Apple CarPlay</li> <li>Android Auto</li> <li>SiriusXM</li> <li>Bluetooth</li> <li>AM/FM Stereo</li> <li>USB Ports</li> <li>CD Player</li></ul><br /><strong>PERFORMANCE</strong><ul> <li>3.5L V6 Engine</li> <li>Automatic Transmission</li></ul><br /><br />Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)<br /><br />In addition to this used 2021 LEXUS RX please view our complete inventory of used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-trucks-winnipeg/\>trucks</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>SUVs</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Vans</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/new-used-rvs-winnipeg/\>RVs</a>, and used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Cars</a> in Winnipeg on our website: <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/\>WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM</a><br /><br />Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).<br /><br />Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

2021 Lexus RX

69,250 KM

Details Description

$46,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Lexus RX

350 - RARE PALOMINO INTERIOR!! CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle
12034330

2021 Lexus RX

350 - RARE PALOMINO INTERIOR!! CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$46,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
69,250KM
VIN 2T2HZMDA6MC265712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Eminent White Pearl
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,250 KM

Vehicle Description

Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this used 2021 LEXUS RX please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

2021 Lexus RX