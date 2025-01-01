Menu
Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag? All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts.

2021 Lexus RX

36,940 KM

Details Description Features

$49,878

+ tax & licensing
2021 Lexus RX

350

12110198

2021 Lexus RX

350

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

$49,878

+ taxes & licensing

Used
36,940KM
VIN 2T2SZMDA8MC276507

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultra White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 36,940 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Pre-Collision System (PCS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Lip Spoiler
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks

Interior

Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bucket front seats
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Simulated woodgrain trim
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming

Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

