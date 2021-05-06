Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Lexus RX 350

6,703 KM

Details Description Features

$61,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$61,500

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

Contact Seller
2021 Lexus RX 350

2021 Lexus RX 350

Luxury Package

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Lexus RX 350

Luxury Package

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

  1. 7080580
  2. 7080580
  3. 7080580
  4. 7080580
  5. 7080580
  6. 7080580
  7. 7080580
  8. 7080580
  9. 7080580
  10. 7080580
  11. 7080580
  12. 7080580
  13. 7080580
  14. 7080580
  15. 7080580
  16. 7080580
  17. 7080580
  18. 7080580
  19. 7080580
  20. 7080580
  21. 7080580
  22. 7080580
  23. 7080580
  24. 7080580
  25. 7080580
  26. 7080580
  27. 7080580
  28. 7080580
  29. 7080580
  30. 7080580
  31. 7080580
  32. 7080580
  33. 7080580
  34. 7080580
Contact Seller

$61,500

+ taxes & licensing

6,703KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7080580
  • Stock #: F3XT19
  • VIN: 2T2JZMDA7MC258916

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Eminent White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Glazed Caramel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 6,703 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Are you wondering... is it a good time to buy a car? With great rates and terms available, you can get the best lease deals right now, and the best finance deals right now. If you're looking for the the best dealership in Winnipeg, come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
rear window defogger
Heated rear seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Wood Trim Interior
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Wheel Locks
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Pre-Collision System (pcs) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
8 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Lexus

2017 Lexus NX 200t F...
 49,988 KM
$37,000 + tax & lic
2017 Lexus NX 200t P...
 47,845 KM
$33,500 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 PLA...
 56,874 KM
$32,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-3987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory