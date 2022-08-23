Menu
2021 Lexus RX

24,000 KM

Details Description

$58,800

+ tax & licensing
$58,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2021 Lexus RX

2021 Lexus RX

350 Premium Pkg - AC Seats, Htd 2nd Row, Sunroof!

2021 Lexus RX

350 Premium Pkg - AC Seats, Htd 2nd Row, Sunroof!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$58,800

+ taxes & licensing

24,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8985274
  • Stock #: SCV7620
  • VIN: 2T2HZMDA9MC260228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SCV7620
  • Mileage 24,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** EXCEPTIONALLY WELL KEPT RX 350 PREMIUM! ABSOLUTELY AS NEW AND JUST 24,000KM!! *** AC VENTILATED SEATS + HEATED 2ND ROW SEATING + SUNROOF + APPLE CARPLAY!! *** ON THE LOT AND AVAILABLE NOW!!! *** One of the most luxurious riding SUV's in the industry... So refined, so comfortable, so practical, and it looks great from every angle! Chalk full of modern amenities, this one comes factory optioned and equipped with a Power SUNROOF......Multistage HEATED SEATS......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......Multistage A/C VENTILATED SEATS......HEATED 2ND ROW SEATS......POWER LIFTGATE......Large TOUCHSCREEN (Yes... Thank you Lexus) Multimedia Display......Lane Keep Assist......ADAPTIVE RADAR CRUISE Control......Power Adjustable Seats w/ Lumbar Support......Memory Seats......Power Convenience Package (Mirrors, Locks, Windows)......Leather Bolstered Seats......Power Tilt / telescoping Steering Wheel......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO......Dual Climate Control......REAR VIEW CAMERA w/ Park Assist Sensors.......Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start......SiriusXM Satellite Radio Connectivity......Drive Modes (Sport, Eco, Normal).......LED Headlights......Multimedia Connections (AUX, USB)......All Wheel Drive / AWD / 4WD 4X4......Time Tested 3.5L V6 Engine......8-Speed Automatic Transmission w/ PADDLE SHIFTERS......Auto Dimming Mirror......All Weather Floor Mats (Even An All Weather Trunk Mat).....Power Folding Mirrors......Bluetooth / Audio Controls On A Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel......Leather Wrapped Shifter Knob......Massive 295 HP......Brake Hold Function......Forward Collision Warning......Foglights......Dual Exhaust......Tinted Windows......Roof Rails......and 18 Inch Alloy Wheels!

This RX 350 comes with all original books and manuals, balance of Factory LEXUS 4YR WARRANTY, and custom fit all weather RX 350 mats! Yes, JUST 24,000KM! Now priced to sell at only $58,800 with dealer arranged financing and extended warranty options available!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

