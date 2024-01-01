Menu
Accident Free | Good Condition | Locally Owned Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086

2021 Mazda CX-30

56,810 KM

$31,992

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-30

GT AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Apple CarPlay

2021 Mazda CX-30

GT AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Apple CarPlay

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$31,992

+ taxes & licensing

56,810KM
Used
VIN 3MVDMBDL0MM206068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F5EPYA
  • Mileage 56,810 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free | Good Condition | Locally Owned
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
48 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.85 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4
Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV-Drive Automatic -inc: manual shift mode, drive selection switch and paddle shifters
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 1,980 kg (4,365 lbs)

Interior

Tachometer
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Leatherette/Metal-Look Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Heated Front Seats -inc: 3 position heat settings, power 10-way adjustable driver seat w/lumbar support, manual 4-way adjustable passenger seat and driver seat memory function

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Smart City Brake Support (SCBS)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: 215/55R18 All-Season
Wheels: 18" Gunmetal Finish Alloy
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid and roof mount antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Navigation -inc: Bose premium sound system w/12 speakers, SiriusXM satellite radio w/complimentary 3-month trial subscription, SiriusXM Traffic Plus and Travel Link services w/complimentary 5-year trial subscription, 8.8" wide colour ...

Additional Features

odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather trimmed upholstery
Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
2 USB ports
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
HMI commander switch
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot
8.8" wide colour display w/Mazda Connect
steering wheel mounted audio/Bluetooth controls
SiriusXM satellite radio w/complimentary 3-month trial subscription
SiriusXM Traffic Plus and Travel Link services w/complimentary 5-year trial subscription
Bluetooth w/audio profile and SMS text message functionality
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Heated Front Seats -inc: 3 position heat settings
power 10-way adjustable driver seat w/lumbar support
manual 4-way adjustable passenger seat and driver seat memory function
Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Navigation -inc: Bose premium sound system w/12 speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 Mazda CX-30