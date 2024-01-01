Menu
Local, Accident Free Trade with 2 Sets of Wheels and Tires! - Radar Cruise - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Bose Sound - Driver Assist - Sunroof - Heated Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Backup Camera

2021 Mazda CX-30

35,854 KM

$31,457

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-30

GT w/Turbo Radar Cruise | Free Winters!

11989473

2021 Mazda CX-30

GT w/Turbo Radar Cruise | Free Winters!

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

$31,457

+ taxes & licensing

Used
35,854KM
VIN 3MVDMBDY4MM241885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Machine Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 35,854 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, Accident Free Trade with 2 Sets of Wheels and Tires!
- Radar Cruise
- Apple CarPlay
- Android Auto
- Bose Sound
- Driver Assist
- Sunroof
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Backup Camera
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: 215/55R18 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 18" Black Finish Alloy

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
2 USB ports
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
drive selection switch and paddle shifters
HMI commander switch
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
8.8" wide colour display w/Mazda Connect
steering wheel mounted audio/Bluetooth controls
SiriusXM satellite radio w/complimentary 3-month trial subscription
SiriusXM Traffic Plus and Travel Link services w/complimentary 5-year trial subscription
Bluetooth w/audio profile and SMS text message functionality
Heated Front Seats -inc: 3 position heat settings
power 10-way adjustable driver seat w/lumbar support
manual 4-way adjustable passenger seat and driver seat memory function
Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Navigation -inc: Bose premium sound system w/12 speakers
Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV-Drive Automatic -inc: manual shift mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

$31,457

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

2021 Mazda CX-30