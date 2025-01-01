$29,943+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-30
GS | No Accidents | Winter Tires
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$29,943
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polymetal Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 49,709 KM
Vehicle Description
The Yokohama Ice Guards are on because winter is not done with us yet! The heated front seats and steering wheel makes the cold more tolerable!
Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2021 Mazda CX-30 GS. This sleek SUV offers a premium driving experience with its all-wheel drive capability and spacious interior for up to 5 passengers.
- Stunning Polymetal Grey Metallic exterior
- Efficient 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4 engine
- Advanced 8.8" wide colour display with MAZDA CONNECT
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration
- Heated leather steering wheel for added comfort
- Proximity key for push-button start
- 18" silver metallic finish alloy wheels
Experience the Mazda difference today! Visit Jaguar Winnipeg to schedule a test drive and explore financing options. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions you may have about this exceptional CX-30. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a versatile and stylish SUV that's perfect for urban adventures and beyond.
Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg.
Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.
No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.
*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.
Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience:
Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipegjaguar.com
Dealer permit #0112
Winnipeg Jaguar
204-452-8030