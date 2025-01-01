Menu
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polymetal Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 49,709 KM

Vehicle Description

The Yokohama Ice Guards are on because winter is not done with us yet! The heated front seats and steering wheel makes the cold more tolerable!
Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2021 Mazda CX-30 GS. This sleek SUV offers a premium driving experience with its all-wheel drive capability and spacious interior for up to 5 passengers.

- Stunning Polymetal Grey Metallic exterior
- Efficient 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4 engine
- Advanced 8.8" wide colour display with MAZDA CONNECT
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration
- Heated leather steering wheel for added comfort
- Proximity key for push-button start
- 18" silver metallic finish alloy wheels

Experience the Mazda difference today! Visit Jaguar Winnipeg to schedule a test drive and explore financing options. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions you may have about this exceptional CX-30. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a versatile and stylish SUV that's perfect for urban adventures and beyond.
Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg.

Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.

No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.

*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.

Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience:

Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipegjaguar.com

Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only

Safety

Back-Up Camera

Mechanical

Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Wheels: 18" Silver Metallic Finish Alloy

Additional Features

2 USB ports
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
HMI commander switch
Mazda Harmonic Acoustics w/8-speakers
steering wheel mounted audio/Bluetooth controls
Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Navigation-Ready -inc: 8.8" wide colour display w/MAZDA CONNECT
Bluetooth w/Audio Profile and SMS text message functionality Requires navigation SD card accessory.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 Mazda CX-30