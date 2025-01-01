$29,000+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-30
GX
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue[Deep Crystal Blue Mica]
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25114
- Mileage 55,849 KM
Vehicle Description
Hey friend, Welcome to Ride Times Spring Ahead Savings Event! Winter is in the rearview, and its time to shift into savings. At Ride Time, were celebrating the season of new beginnings with fresh deals, lower prices, and unbeatable offers to get you on the road in style. Find Your Perfect Ride This Spring Explore our hand-picked inventory of 80-120 high-quality vehicles, all priced to move. With most options under $30,000, theres never been a better time to upgrade your ride. Spring Into Big Savings Weve refreshed our prices and loaded up the lot with incredible deals. Whether youre trading in, upgrading, or buying your first car, now is the time to lock in savings before spring demand heats up. Flexible Financing Options - $0 down, instant approvals, and No Payments for 90 Days OAC - Top trade-in values to help you get the most for your current vehicle - Affordable, stress-free financing options designed to fit your budget Reliable Quality, Ready for the Road Every vehicle in our inventory passes a thorough safety inspection, comes with a detailed CarFax report, and is backed by our Oil 4 Life Program to keep your car running smoothly. Act NowBefore These Deals Drive Away! - Text us at 204-813-6507 - Browse our selection online at fast.ridetime.ca - Visit us in person or chat with us on Facebook Messenger Spring is all about fresh starts, and theres no better way to start the season than with a new-to-you ride at an unbeatable price. Dont waitdeals like these wont last long! DLR 4080 Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, AWD, Alloy Wheels, Save on Fuel!, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Seats, Rear window defroster, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 16" Dark Grey High Lustre Metallic Alloy. 2021 Mazda CX-30 GX AWD 6-Speed Automatic I4 Deep Crystal Blue Mica Why Buy From Ride Time? At Ride Time, we pride ourselves on offering the best value and service to our customers. Here are just a few of the reasons why you should buy from us: SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION: Our certified technicians inspect every inch of our used vehicles to ensure they meet Manitoba safety requirements and are "Ride Time Certified." We also ensure that our vehicles meet the safety standards of any province you may be from before shipping. USED CARS IN THE BEST CONDITION: We employ the top talent in our detailing department to make sure every used car we sell looks and feels brand new. GUARANTEED BEST PRICES: We were one of the first used car dealers in Canada to use third-party software to price our inventory, ensuring that our prices are always below market value. . FAIR TRADE-INS: We use industry-standard metrics and benchmarks to fairly price your trade-in, and we'll even buy it from you outright if you decide not to purchase from us. NON-COMMISSIONED SALES STAFF: Our sales team is focused on meeting your needs, not our bottom line, so you can trust that you'll get honest and fair service every step of the way. EXTRA BONUSES: When you purchase from us, you'll be enrolled in our "Oil 4 Life" Program*, which covers the cost of oil changes for the lifetime of your vehicle. You'll also be eligible to earn $300 for every successful referral. And if you're coming from out of town, we offer free airport pick-up and can ship your vehicle anywhere in the world. Don't miss out on all these great benefits contact us today to schedule a test drive or apply for financing through our website. Connect with us on Facebook Messenger for 24/7 assistance or text us anytime at 204-400-1965. We look forward to helping you find your dream car. *for regular cars and trucks, diesel is extra.
204-272-6161