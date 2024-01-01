$35,000+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-5
GT w/Turbo
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
Used
49,506KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBDY7M0117641
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black[Jet Black Mica]
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24463
- Mileage 49,506 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2021 Mazda CX-5