2021 Mazda CX-5

49,506 KM

Details

$35,000

+ tax & licensing
GT w/Turbo

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

Used
49,506KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBDY7M0117641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Jet Black Mica]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24463
  • Mileage 49,506 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

