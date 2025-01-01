$33,900+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-5
GT | HUD | SUNROOF
2021 Mazda CX-5
GT | HUD | SUNROOF
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$33,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Eternal Blue Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F639UR
- Mileage 47,035 KM
Vehicle Description
Arriving soon, super sharp compact SUV with All Wheel Drive, Skyactive Technology, and loaded up with great features! Our only one to offer.
Experience luxury and performance with this 2021 Mazda CX-5 GT. This stylish SUV combines comfort, technology, and driving pleasure in one impressive package.
- Head-Up Display for enhanced safety and convenience
- Stunning Eternal Blue Mica exterior
- All-Wheel Drive for superior handling in all conditions
- 2.5L SKYACTIV-G engine with cylinder deactivation for improved fuel efficiency
- 19" alloy wheels with silver metallic finish
- Heated leather steering wheel for comfort in colder months
- Advanced safety features including Lane-Keep Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control
Don't miss out on this exceptional SUV. Visit Jaguar Winnipeg today to schedule a test drive and experience the Mazda CX-5 GT for yourself. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Take the next step towards owning your dream vehicle contact us now!
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Call for a walk around video!
Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg.
Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.
No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.
*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.
Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience:
Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipegjaguar.com
Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Winnipeg Jaguar
Winnipeg Jaguar
Call Dealer
204-452-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030