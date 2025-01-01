Menu
Arriving soon, super sharp compact SUV with All Wheel Drive, Skyactive Technology, and loaded up with great features! Our only one to offer. Experience luxury and performance with this 2021 Mazda CX-5 GT. This stylish SUV combines comfort, technology, and driving pleasure in one impressive package. - Head-Up Display for enhanced safety and convenience - Stunning Eternal Blue Mica exterior - All-Wheel Drive for superior handling in all conditions - 2.5L SKYACTIV-G engine with cylinder deactivation for improved fuel efficiency - 19 alloy wheels with silver metallic finish - Heated leather steering wheel for comfort in colder months - Advanced safety features including Lane-Keep Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control Dont miss out on this exceptional SUV. Visit Jaguar Winnipeg today to schedule a test drive and experience the Mazda CX-5 GT for yourself. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Take the next step towards owning your dream vehicle contact us now! Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Call for a walk around video! Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg. Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase. No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? Well offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model. *Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.

2021 Mazda CX-5

47,035 KM

$33,900

2021 Mazda CX-5

GT | HUD | SUNROOF

2021 Mazda CX-5

GT | HUD | SUNROOF

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
47,035KM
VIN JM3KFBDM9M0128928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Eternal Blue Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F639UR
  • Mileage 47,035 KM

Vehicle Description

Arriving soon, super sharp compact SUV with All Wheel Drive, Skyactive Technology, and loaded up with great features! Our only one to offer.
Experience luxury and performance with this 2021 Mazda CX-5 GT. This stylish SUV combines comfort, technology, and driving pleasure in one impressive package.

- Head-Up Display for enhanced safety and convenience
- Stunning Eternal Blue Mica exterior
- All-Wheel Drive for superior handling in all conditions
- 2.5L SKYACTIV-G engine with cylinder deactivation for improved fuel efficiency
- 19" alloy wheels with silver metallic finish
- Heated leather steering wheel for comfort in colder months
- Advanced safety features including Lane-Keep Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control

Don't miss out on this exceptional SUV. Visit Jaguar Winnipeg today to schedule a test drive and experience the Mazda CX-5 GT for yourself. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Take the next step towards owning your dream vehicle contact us now!
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Call for a walk around video!

Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg.

Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.

No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.

*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.

Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience:

Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipegjaguar.com

Vehicle Features

Safety

Back-Up Camera

Interior

HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Exterior

Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Wheels: 19" Alloy Silver Metallic Finish

Mechanical

Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4 -inc: cylinder deactivation
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Lane-Keep Assist System (LAS) Lane Keeping Assist

