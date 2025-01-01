Menu
Account
Sign In
Accident Free! Experience the perfect blend of luxury and performance with this 2021 Mazda CX-5 GT w/Turbo! This accident-free SUV is ready to impress with its powerful 2.5L turbocharged engine and advanced AWD system. With only 57,754 km on the odometer, this CX-5 has plenty of life left to offer its next owner. - Head-Up Display for enhanced safety and convenience - Heated and ventilated front seats for year-round comfort - Bose audio system with 10 speakers for premium sound quality - Adaptive front-lighting system for improved visibility - Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go function - Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration - Power liftgate for easy cargo access Dont miss out on this exceptional Mazda CX-5! Visit Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram today to schedule a test drive and experience the thrill of driving this well-equipped SUV. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions you may have and guide you through the purchase process. Act now to make this CX-5 yours! With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs. Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle! Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark. Dealer permit #5686 Dealer permit #5686

2021 Mazda CX-5

57,754 KM

Details Description Features

$33,352

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Mazda CX-5

GT w/Turbo 5.99% O.A.C | No Accidents | One Owner

Watch This Vehicle
12650169

2021 Mazda CX-5

GT w/Turbo 5.99% O.A.C | No Accidents | One Owner

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

  1. 12650169
  2. 12650169
Contact Seller

$33,352

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
57,754KM
VIN JM3KFBDY3M0409092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Eternal Blue Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 57,754 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free!
Experience the perfect blend of luxury and performance with this 2021 Mazda CX-5 GT w/Turbo! This accident-free SUV is ready to impress with its powerful 2.5L turbocharged engine and advanced AWD system. With only 57,754 km on the odometer, this CX-5 has plenty of life left to offer its next owner.

- Head-Up Display for enhanced safety and convenience
- Heated and ventilated front seats for year-round comfort
- Bose audio system with 10 speakers for premium sound quality
- Adaptive front-lighting system for improved visibility
- Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go function
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration
- Power liftgate for easy cargo access

Don't miss out on this exceptional Mazda CX-5! Visit Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram today to schedule a test drive and experience the thrill of driving this well-equipped SUV. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions you may have and guide you through the purchase process. Act now to make this CX-5 yours!
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Bucket Front Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Navigation System -inc: free trial
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Exterior

Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: 225/55R19 All-Season
Wheels: 19" Alloy Silver Metallic Finish
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot
6-way power front passenger seat w/height adjustment and height adjustable head restraints
Heated/Ventilated Front Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/power lumbar support and 2-setting drive seat memory
Transmission: 6-Spd SKYACTIV-Drive Automatic -inc: paddle shifters
manual shift mode and drive selection switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Used 2022 Jeep Cherokee Altitude 5.99% O.A.C | New Tires | New Front Rotors | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Jeep Cherokee Altitude 5.99% O.A.C | New Tires | New Front Rotors | 56,419 KM $34,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda Civic Sedan Sport 5.99% O.A.C | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Honda Civic Sedan Sport 5.99% O.A.C | 21,019 KM $28,169 + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 1500 Longhorn | Local | One Owner | No Accidents | Sunroof for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 RAM 1500 Longhorn | Local | One Owner | No Accidents | Sunroof 61,455 KM $57,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

Call Dealer

204-774-XXXX

(click to show)

204-774-4444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,352

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

2021 Mazda CX-5