$33,352+ taxes & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-5
GT w/Turbo 5.99% O.A.C | No Accidents | One Owner
2021 Mazda CX-5
GT w/Turbo 5.99% O.A.C | No Accidents | One Owner
Location
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3
204-774-4444
$33,352
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Eternal Blue Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 57,754 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free!
Experience the perfect blend of luxury and performance with this 2021 Mazda CX-5 GT w/Turbo! This accident-free SUV is ready to impress with its powerful 2.5L turbocharged engine and advanced AWD system. With only 57,754 km on the odometer, this CX-5 has plenty of life left to offer its next owner.
- Head-Up Display for enhanced safety and convenience
- Heated and ventilated front seats for year-round comfort
- Bose audio system with 10 speakers for premium sound quality
- Adaptive front-lighting system for improved visibility
- Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go function
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration
- Power liftgate for easy cargo access
Don't miss out on this exceptional Mazda CX-5! Visit Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram today to schedule a test drive and experience the thrill of driving this well-equipped SUV. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions you may have and guide you through the purchase process. Act now to make this CX-5 yours!
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.
Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.
Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!
Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark.
Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Call Dealer
204-774-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-774-4444