And why is a remote start nice to have? Because in a few months it will be -30 and buried in snow! Sigh, lets enjoy the summer while we can. New tires too. Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2021 Mazda CX-5 GS. This Eternal Blue Mica beauty is ready to elevate your driving experience with its impressive features and reliable performance. - All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability - Accident-free history for peace of mind - Advanced safety features including Lane-Keep Assist and Blind Spot Monitoring - Heated front seats and steering wheel for ultimate comfort - Power liftgate for convenient cargo access - Push-button start with proximity key for effortless entry - Fuel-efficient 2.5L SKYACTIV-G engine with cylinder deactivation Experience the Mazda difference today! Visit Jaguar Winnipeg to schedule a test drive and explore your financing options. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect CX-5 for your lifestyle. Dont miss this opportunity to own a versatile and stylish SUV thats built to impress. Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details or a walk around video! Note: Vehicle includes aftermarket remote start, but we do not offer any guarantee or warranty as we did not install it here. Note: Console has NAV button but is not activated. This can only be done by a Mazda dealer and is not included in our price.

2021 Mazda CX-5

70,013 KM

$29,600

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-5

GS No Accidents | Remote Start

2021 Mazda CX-5

GS No Accidents | Remote Start

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$29,600

+ taxes & licensing

Used
70,013KM
VIN JM3KFBCM2M0129761

  • Exterior Colour Eternal Blue Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F697D9
  • Mileage 70,013 KM

And why is a remote start nice to have? Because in a few months it will be -30 and buried in snow! Sigh, let's enjoy the summer while we can. New tires too.
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2021 Mazda CX-5 GS. This Eternal Blue Mica beauty is ready to elevate your driving experience with its impressive features and reliable performance.

- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability
- Accident-free history for peace of mind
- Advanced safety features including Lane-Keep Assist and Blind Spot Monitoring
- Heated front seats and steering wheel for ultimate comfort
- Power liftgate for convenient cargo access
- Push-button start with proximity key for effortless entry
- Fuel-efficient 2.5L SKYACTIV-G engine with cylinder deactivation

Experience the Mazda difference today! Visit Jaguar Winnipeg to schedule a test drive and explore your financing options.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details or a walk around video!
Note: Vehicle includes aftermarket remote start, but we do not offer any guarantee or warranty as we did not install it here.
Note: Console has NAV button but is not activated. This can only be done by a Mazda dealer and is not included in our price.


Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg.

Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.

No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.

*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.

Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipegjaguar.com
Dealer Permit #0112

Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipegjaguar.com

Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Back-Up Camera
Collision Mitigation-Front

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4 -inc: cylinder deactivation
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

null
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot
Lane-Keep Assist System (LAS) Lane Departure Warning

