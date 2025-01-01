$29,600+ taxes & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-5
GS No Accidents | Remote Start
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$29,600
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Eternal Blue Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F697D9
- Mileage 70,013 KM
Vehicle Description
And why is a remote start nice to have? Because in a few months it will be -30 and buried in snow! Sigh, let's enjoy the summer while we can. New tires too.
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2021 Mazda CX-5 GS. This Eternal Blue Mica beauty is ready to elevate your driving experience with its impressive features and reliable performance.
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability
- Accident-free history for peace of mind
- Advanced safety features including Lane-Keep Assist and Blind Spot Monitoring
- Heated front seats and steering wheel for ultimate comfort
- Power liftgate for convenient cargo access
- Push-button start with proximity key for effortless entry
- Fuel-efficient 2.5L SKYACTIV-G engine with cylinder deactivation
Experience the Mazda difference today! Visit Jaguar Winnipeg to schedule a test drive and explore your financing options. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect CX-5 for your lifestyle. Don't miss this opportunity to own a versatile and stylish SUV that's built to impress.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details or a walk around video!
Note: Vehicle includes aftermarket remote start, but we do not offer any guarantee or warranty as we did not install it here.
Note: Console has NAV button but is not activated. This can only be done by a Mazda dealer and is not included in our price.
Website: winnipegjaguar.com
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
204-452-8030