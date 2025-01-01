Menu
Account
Sign In
Were Back! New Space, Familiar Faces: Visit Us At 1364 Regent Avenue- Now Open! Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: Free CARFAX history report A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery Birchwood Certified Inspection Service records if available Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make, and model. Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why were the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba! Dealer permit #4176 Dealer permit #4176

2021 Mazda CX-5

39,839 KM

Details Description Features

$31,966

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Mazda CX-5

GS

Watch This Vehicle
12931913

2021 Mazda CX-5

GS

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

  1. 12931913.748955267?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=25025
  2. 12931913
  3. 12931913
  4. 12931913
  5. 12931913
  6. 12931913
  7. 12931913
  8. 12931913
  9. 12931913
  10. 12931913
  11. 12931913
  12. 12931913
  13. 12931913
  14. 12931913
  15. 12931913
  16. 12931913
  17. 12931913
  18. 12931913
  19. 12931913
  20. 12931913
  21. 12931913
  22. 12931913
  23. 12931913
  24. 12931913
  25. 12931913
Contact Seller

$31,966

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
39,839KM
VIN JM3KFBCM9M0421181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 39,839 KM

Vehicle Description

We're Back! New Space, Familiar Faces: Visit Us At 1364 Regent Avenue- Now Open!
Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:

Free CARFAX history report
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Service records if available

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make, and model.

Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

Dealer permit #4176
Dealer permit #4176

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Emergency Sos
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Bucket Front Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Exterior

Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Kia on Regent

Used 2024 Hyundai Tucson Preferred for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Hyundai Tucson Preferred 39,513 KM $33,928 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Sportage SX for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Kia Sportage SX 61,096 KM $28,844 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Kia Seltos LX for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Kia Seltos LX 5,884 KM $29,544 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Kia on Regent

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-667-XXXX

(click to show)

204-667-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,966

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2021 Mazda CX-5