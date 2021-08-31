2021 Mazda CX-5

$44,992 + taxes & licensing 5 , 6 8 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7996533

7996533 Stock #: F4AU1F

F4AU1F VIN: JM3KFBDM1M1128576

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 5,688 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 100 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 58 L Fuel Tank Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: TBD 4.624 Axle Ratio Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4 -inc: cylinder deactivation Transmission: 6-Spd SKYACTIV-Drive Automatic -inc: manual shift mode and drive selection switch Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Chrome Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Tires: 225/55R19 All-Season Wheels: 19" Alloy Silver Metallic Finish Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Emergency Sos Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof Interior Trip Computer rear window defogger Navigation System HEAD-UP DISPLAY Steering Wheel Audio Controls Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer glove box Driver foot rest Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 8-Way Driver Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Bucket Front Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Passenger Seat 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Heated/Ventilated Front Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/power lumbar support and 2-setting drive seat memory, 6-way power front passenger seat w/height adjustment and height adjustable head restraints, Navigation System -inc: free trial Leather Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Fixed antenna HD Radio SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Regular Amplifier Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Heads-Up Display Power Lift Gates Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot 4 Cyl Engine Variable Speed Multi-Zone Lane-Keep Assist System (LAS) Lane Departure Warning Lane-Keep Assist System (LAS) Lane Keeping Assist including 7 channels of customized equalization and SurroundStage Signal Processing Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Bose Premium Sound System -inc: 10 speakers w/Centerpoint 2 Surround technology and AudioPilot 2 noise compensation technology

