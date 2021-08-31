2021 Mazda CX-5

Heated/Ventilated Front Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/power lumbar support and 2-setting drive seat memory, 6-way power front passenger seat w/height adjustment and height adjustable head restraints,
Navigation System -inc: free trial
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Fixed antenna
HD Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot
4 Cyl Engine
Variable Speed
Multi-Zone
Lane-Keep Assist System (LAS) Lane Departure Warning
Lane-Keep Assist System (LAS) Lane Keeping Assist
including 7 channels of customized equalization and SurroundStage Signal Processing
Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Bose Premium Sound System -inc: 10 speakers w/Centerpoint 2 Surround technology and AudioPilot 2 noise compensation technology
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.