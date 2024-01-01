Menu
Awesome looking SUV with the third-row seating and great features too! Clean CARFAX! Our only one to offer. Highlight features: * Apple Car Play/Android Auto * Bose Audio System with Sirius XM * Power Sunroof * Trailer Hitch with 7-point wiring * Heated Steering Wheel * Heated Power Seats/Heated Middle Quads * Rear Climate Control * Proximity Keyless Entry and Push Button Start * Power Tailgate * 20 Inch Alloy Wheels with compact spare and more of course to talk about! Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Call for more details or a walk around video! Dealer Permit #0112 Dealer permit #0112

2021 Mazda CX-9

40,589 KM

$39,991

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-9

GT | No Accidents | Third Row Seating

2021 Mazda CX-9

GT | No Accidents | Third Row Seating

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$39,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
40,589KM
VIN JM3TCBDY4M0452689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 40,589 KM

Vehicle Description

Awesome looking SUV with the third-row seating and great features too! Clean CARFAX! Our only one to offer.
Highlight features:

* Apple Car Play/Android Auto
* Bose Audio System with Sirius XM
* Power Sunroof
* Trailer Hitch with 7-point wiring
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Heated Power Seats/Heated Middle Quads
* Rear Climate Control
* Proximity Keyless Entry and Push Button Start
* Power Tailgate
* 20 Inch Alloy Wheels with compact spare

and more of course to talk about!
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Call for more details or a walk around video!


Dealer Permit #0112
Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
GVWR: 2,638 kgs (5,816 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
4.411 Axle Ratio
74 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G I4 Turbo
65-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: SKYACTIV-Drive 6-Speed Automatic -inc: manual-shift mode, drive selection switch and paddle shifters

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Wheels: 20" Silver Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
4 Seatback Storage Pockets
8-Way Driver Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
6-Way Passenger Seat
Fixed 50-50 Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Smart City Brake Support (SCBS)
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Regular Amplifier
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Voice Activation and Radio Data System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 Mazda CX-9