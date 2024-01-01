$39,991+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-9
GT | No Accidents | Third Row Seating
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 40,589 KM
Vehicle Description
Awesome looking SUV with the third-row seating and great features too! Clean CARFAX! Our only one to offer.
Highlight features:
* Apple Car Play/Android Auto
* Bose Audio System with Sirius XM
* Power Sunroof
* Trailer Hitch with 7-point wiring
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Heated Power Seats/Heated Middle Quads
* Rear Climate Control
* Proximity Keyless Entry and Push Button Start
* Power Tailgate
* 20 Inch Alloy Wheels with compact spare
and more of course to talk about!
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Call for more details or a walk around video!
Dealer Permit #0112
Vehicle Features
