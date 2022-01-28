Menu
2021 Mazda CX-9

23,000 KM

Details Description

$52,800

+ tax & licensing
$52,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

Contact Seller
2021 Mazda CX-9

2021 Mazda CX-9

GT Kuro Edition AWD - Red Lthr, Sunroof, 360 Cam

2021 Mazda CX-9

GT Kuro Edition AWD - Red Lthr, Sunroof, 360 Cam

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$52,800

+ taxes & licensing

23,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8165140
  • Stock #: SCV6581
  • VIN: JM3TCBDY7M0451293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 23,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** RARE KURO EDITION GT AWD W/ RED LEATHER INTERIOR! *** SUNROOF + 360 DEGREE CAMERA!! *** HEATED + AIR CONDITIONED SEATS!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This 2021 CX-9 GT Kuro Edition comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, balance of Factory MAZDA WARRANTY, and fitted all-weather CX-9 mats. Only 23,000 kilometers, and like new condition! Now on sale for just $52,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

204-489-4494
