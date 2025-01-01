$23,877+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GT AWD | Leather | Moonroof | Heated Steering
2021 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GT AWD | Leather | Moonroof | Heated Steering
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$23,877
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 60,795 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Kilometers | Manitoba Vehicle | New Brakes
Discover the perfect blend of style and performance with this low-mileage 2021 Mazda3 Sport GT AWD. Experience the thrill of Mazda's renowned driving dynamics combined with cutting-edge features for the discerning driver.
- Advanced AWD system for superior handling and traction
- Luxurious leather interior with heated front seats and steering wheel
- Sleek Blue exterior that stands out from the crowd
- Fuel-efficient 2.5L engine balancing power and economy
- Premium Bose sound system for an immersive audio experience
- Adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality
- Large touchscreen with intuitive navigation system
Don't miss this opportunity to own a nearly new Mazda3 Sport GT. Schedule a test drive today and experience the Mazda difference for yourself. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Visit Birchwood Ford or contact us online to take the next step towards your new ride.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Interior
Convenience
Safety
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Ford
Birchwood Ford
Call Dealer
204-661-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-661-9555