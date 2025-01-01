Menu
Account
Sign In
Low Kilometers | Manitoba Vehicle | New Brakes Discover the perfect blend of style and performance with this low-mileage 2021 Mazda3 Sport GT AWD. Experience the thrill of Mazdas renowned driving dynamics combined with cutting-edge features for the discerning driver. - Advanced AWD system for superior handling and traction - Luxurious leather interior with heated front seats and steering wheel - Sleek Blue exterior that stands out from the crowd - Fuel-efficient 2.5L engine balancing power and economy - Premium Bose sound system for an immersive audio experience - Adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality - Large touchscreen with intuitive navigation system Dont miss this opportunity to own a nearly new Mazda3 Sport GT. Schedule a test drive today and experience the Mazda difference for yourself. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Visit Birchwood Ford or contact us online to take the next step towards your new ride. Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454 Dealer permit #4454

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

60,795 KM

Details Description Features

$23,877

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GT AWD | Leather | Moonroof | Heated Steering

Watch This Vehicle
12207846

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GT AWD | Leather | Moonroof | Heated Steering

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Contact Seller
Sale

$23,877

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
60,795KM
VIN JM1BPBML9M1341675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 60,795 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Kilometers | Manitoba Vehicle | New Brakes
Discover the perfect blend of style and performance with this low-mileage 2021 Mazda3 Sport GT AWD. Experience the thrill of Mazda's renowned driving dynamics combined with cutting-edge features for the discerning driver.

- Advanced AWD system for superior handling and traction
- Luxurious leather interior with heated front seats and steering wheel
- Sleek Blue exterior that stands out from the crowd
- Fuel-efficient 2.5L engine balancing power and economy
- Premium Bose sound system for an immersive audio experience
- Adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality
- Large touchscreen with intuitive navigation system

Don't miss this opportunity to own a nearly new Mazda3 Sport GT. Schedule a test drive today and experience the Mazda difference for yourself. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions and guide you through the purchase process. Visit Birchwood Ford or contact us online to take the next step towards your new ride.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.



Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Brake Assist
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Interior

Immobilizer
Navigation System
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Front Seats (3 Settings) -inc: 10-way power adjustable driver seat w/lumbar support and memory function and 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Tires: 215/45R18 AS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
drive selection switch and paddle shifters
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot
Lane-Keep Assist System (LAS) Lane Keeping Assist
Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV-Drive Automatic -inc: manual-shift mode
Wheels: 18" Dark Grey High Lustre Met Finish Alloy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

Used 2018 Ford F-150 XL 4X4 Crewcab | Appearance Pack | Accident Free for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Ford F-150 XL 4X4 Crewcab | Appearance Pack | Accident Free 66,802 KM $33,877 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 XLT 302a Sport Package | 5.0 Liter | Heated Seats for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 302a Sport Package | 5.0 Liter | Heated Seats 56,420 KM $39,971 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Escape Platinum 2.0T AWD | Leather | Heated Seat's | Heated Steering for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Ford Escape Platinum 2.0T AWD | Leather | Heated Seat's | Heated Steering 42,831 KM $33,850 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,877

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

Contact Seller
2021 Mazda MAZDA3