Well, look at what we have here: that is beautiful exterior color AND the balance of factory warranty too! Yes, the world is full of SUV and CUV but we still like a nice sporty sedan and with the 4-wheel drive great for year-round driving. And loaded with great features: * Apple Car Play/Android Auto * Power Moonroof with Blind * Heated Steering Wheel * Heated Power Front Seats with Drivers Side Memory * Dual Front Climate Control * 360 Degree Camera * Burmester Sound System * Mercedes Drive Select * Mercedes Benz Apps * 19 Inch Alloy Wheels Call for more details or a walk around video! Dealer Permit #0112 Dealer permit #0112

2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

24,775 KM

$40,283

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 Local Vehicle | Low KM

2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 Local Vehicle | Low KM

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$40,283

+ taxes & licensing

Used
24,775KM
VIN W1KWF8EB9MR653435

  • Exterior Colour Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 24,775 KM

Well, look at what we have here: that is beautiful exterior color AND the balance of factory warranty too!
Yes, the world is full of SUV and CUV but we still like a nice sporty sedan and with the 4-wheel drive great for year-round driving. And loaded with great features:

* Apple Car Play/Android Auto
* Power Moonroof with Blind
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Heated Power Front Seats with Driver's Side Memory
* Dual Front Climate Control
* 360 Degree Camera
* Burmester Sound System
* Mercedes Drive Select
* Mercedes Benz Apps
* 19 Inch Alloy Wheels

Call for more details or a walk around video!
Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Fog Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
AMG STYLING PACKAGE
Run-flat Tires
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
All-season tires
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Chrome bodyside insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir
AMG EXTERIOR PACKAGE
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Diamond Grille
Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert

First Aid Kit
Driver Knee Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Active Brake Assist with Autonomous Emergency Braking
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Immobilizer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
analog clock
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
8-Way Passenger Seat
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Power Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access, Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Analog Appearance
Navigation Services
Front Wireless Phone Charging
Live Traffic Information
Touchpad
Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel
10.25" Central Media Display
Mercedes me connect Wi-Fi Hotspot w/30-day complimentary trial Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Mercedes me connect w/3-year complimentary trial Tracker System

Sport Suspension
3.07 Axle Ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
66 L Fuel Tank
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Automatic Ride Control Suspension
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L I4 Turbo

Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
5 Speakers
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System, Weatherband, External Memory Control and 10 Gb Internal Memory

Burmester Surround Sound System
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE -inc: Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, 12.3" Instrument Cluster Display, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA)

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$40,283

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class