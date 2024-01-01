$40,283+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300 Local Vehicle | Low KM
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$40,283
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Selenite Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 24,775 KM
Vehicle Description
Well, look at what we have here: that is beautiful exterior color AND the balance of factory warranty too!
Yes, the world is full of SUV and CUV but we still like a nice sporty sedan and with the 4-wheel drive great for year-round driving. And loaded with great features:
* Apple Car Play/Android Auto
* Power Moonroof with Blind
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Heated Power Front Seats with Driver's Side Memory
* Dual Front Climate Control
* 360 Degree Camera
* Burmester Sound System
* Mercedes Drive Select
* Mercedes Benz Apps
* 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
Call for more details or a walk around video!
Dealer Permit #0112
204-452-8030