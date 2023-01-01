2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

$88,991 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 4 , 6 1 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10386843

10386843 Stock #: F584FB

F584FB VIN: W1KZF6BB5MA999972

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour designo Selenite Grey MAGNO

Interior Colour Black w/Grey Stitching

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 34,615 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES Chrome Grille Run-flat Tires Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Rocker Panel Extensions All-season tires Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Power Open And Close Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Interior Power Lumbar Support Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Cargo Net Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM ashtray Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel and Head Restraints Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 10-Way Driver Seat 10-Way Passenger Seat Power Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Power Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Live Traffic Information Touchpad Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents and ARTICO Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard Safety First Aid Kit Driver Knee Airbag Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Active Brake Assist with Autonomous Emergency Braking BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks Driver Monitoring-Alert Convenience Clock Media / Nav / Comm aux audio input jack Window grid antenna 8 speakers Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan Regular Amplifier Audio Theft Deterrent Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System, Weatherband, External Memory Control and 10 Gb Internal Memory Mechanical Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Hybrid Electric Motor 3.06 Axle Ratio 80 L Fuel Tank AIR BODY CONTROL Suspension Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension 80-Amp/Hr 850CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Lithium Ion Traction Battery 1 kWh Capacity Engine: 3.0L Turbo Inline 6-Cylinder Additional Features Radio data system Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Speed Compensated Volume Control Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Steering Wheel and Head Restraints Weatherband External Memory Control and 10 Gb Internal Memory

