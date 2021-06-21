Menu
2021 MINI Cooper

9,361 KM

$42,781

+ tax & licensing
Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

John Cooper Works JCW Premier+/Manual!/Nav/HUD/CarPlay

John Cooper Works JCW Premier+/Manual!/Nav/HUD/CarPlay

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

9,361KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7497798
  • Stock #: F459NY
  • VIN: WMWXR9C03M2M98965

  • Exterior Colour Starlight Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Satellite Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 9,361 KM

Stunning STARLIGHT BLUE METALLIC on SATELLITE GREY CHESTER LEATHER!
- Heated Seats
- Mini Heads Up Display HUD
- Comfort Access
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Connected Navigation Plus
- Harman/Kardon Sound
- Wireless Charging
- Real Time Traffic Information
- MINI Excitement Lights
- Auto Climate Control
- Apple CarPLay
- 18 inch JCW Cup Spoke 2 Tone Wheel
- Matching White Bonnet Stripes and White Roof and Mirror Caps
- Sport Seats
- Mini Driving Modes

Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

Heated Mirrors
Passenger Airbag
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

