2021 Mitsubishi RVR

Menu
Account
Sign In
<strong>*** BRILLIANT RED METALLIC RVR AWD!! *** HEATED SEATS, 8.0 INCH TOUCHSCREEN, BACKUP CAMERA!! *** LED LIGHTS, KEYLESS ENTRY, INTELLIGENT AWD, 16 INCH ALLOY RIMS!! *** </strong>Fun, sporty, fuel-efficient and practical! This AWD Mitsubishi is perfect for city commuting or loading up with tons of cargo space for those long highway trips! Save big at the pump with this fuel-efficient, compact SUV! Tons of character and loaded up with many factory upgrades and features like <strong>HEATED SEATS</strong>......<strong>8.0 INCH TOUCHSCREEN</strong>......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......Leather Wheel w/ Media & Cruise Controls......Blind Spot Monitoring......<strong>BACKUP CAMERA</strong>......Dual <strong>USB </strong>Ports......<strong>KEYLESS ENTRY</strong>......<strong>LED </strong>Lights......Automatic Climate Control......Tinted Windows......Colour-Matched Mirrors, Handles......Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......Digital <strong>VIC </strong>(Vehicle Information Center)......Selectable <strong>INTELLIGENT 4WD</strong> (Mitsubishi All Wheel Control)......Traction Control......Economical <strong>2.4L I4 </strong>Engine......Automatic Transmission......Rear Center Folding Arm Rest......Split Folding Rear Seats......<strong>16 INCH ALLOY RIMS </strong>w/ <strong>YOKOHAMA </strong>Tires!!<br /><br />This AWD Mitsubishi comes with all original Books & Manuals, and only 69,000kms!! Now sale priced at just $24,999 with Financing & Extended Warranty available!!<br /><br /><br />Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)<br /><br />In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-trucks-winnipeg/\>trucks</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>SUVs</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Vans</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/new-used-rvs-winnipeg/\>RVs</a>, and used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Cars</a> in Winnipeg on our website: <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/\>WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM</a><br /><br />Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).<br /><br />Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908 <p>Sold to another happy customer</p>

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

69,000 KM

Details Description

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

SE AWD - Heated Seats, 8in Touchscreen, Alloys!!

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

SE AWD - Heated Seats, 8in Touchscreen, Alloys!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 11364446
  2. 11364446
  3. 11364446
  4. 11364446
  5. 11364446
  6. 11364446
  7. 11364446
  8. 11364446
  9. 11364446
  10. 11364446
  11. 11364446
  12. 11364446
  13. 11364446
  14. 11364446
  15. 11364446
  16. 11364446
  17. 11364446
  18. 11364446
  19. 11364446
  20. 11364446
  21. 11364446
  22. 11364446
  23. 11364446
  24. 11364446
  25. 11364446
  26. 11364446
  27. 11364446
  28. 11364446
  29. 11364446
  30. 11364446
  31. 11364446
  32. 11364446
  33. 11364446
  34. 11364446
  35. 11364446
  36. 11364446
  37. 11364446
  38. 11364446
  39. 11364446
  40. 11364446
Contact Seller

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
69,000KM
VIN JA4AJVAW6MU604355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** BRILLIANT RED METALLIC RVR AWD!! *** HEATED SEATS, 8.0 INCH TOUCHSCREEN, BACKUP CAMERA!! *** LED LIGHTS, KEYLESS ENTRY, INTELLIGENT AWD, 16 INCH ALLOY RIMS!! *** Fun, sporty, fuel-efficient and practical! This AWD Mitsubishi is perfect for city commuting or loading up with tons of cargo space for those long highway trips! Save big at the pump with this fuel-efficient, compact SUV! Tons of character and loaded up with many factory upgrades and features like HEATED SEATS......8.0 INCH TOUCHSCREEN......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......Leather Wheel w/ Media & Cruise Controls......Blind Spot Monitoring......BACKUP CAMERA......Dual USB Ports......KEYLESS ENTRY......LED Lights......Automatic Climate Control......Tinted Windows......Colour-Matched Mirrors, Handles......Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......Digital VIC (Vehicle Information Center)......Selectable INTELLIGENT 4WD (Mitsubishi All Wheel Control)......Traction Control......Economical 2.4L I4 Engine......Automatic Transmission......Rear Center Folding Arm Rest......Split Folding Rear Seats......16 INCH ALLOY RIMS w/ YOKOHAMA Tires!!

This AWD Mitsubishi comes with all original Books & Manuals, and only 69,000kms!! Now sale priced at just $24,999 with Financing & Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Sold to another happy customer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

Used 2022 Honda Civic Sedan Sport - Heated Seats & Whl, Adptv Cruise, CarPlay! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Honda Civic Sedan Sport - Heated Seats & Whl, Adptv Cruise, CarPlay! 49,000 KM $31,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 RAM 1500 Classic Hemi - Htd Seats & Whl, Rmt St, Tow Pkg, CarPlay! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 RAM 1500 Classic Hemi - Htd Seats & Whl, Rmt St, Tow Pkg, CarPlay! 15,000 KM $42,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Sorento X-Line EX - Htd Lthr & Whl, Rmt Strt, 8in Touchscrn for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Kia Sorento X-Line EX - Htd Lthr & Whl, Rmt Strt, 8in Touchscrn 19,000 KM $44,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2021 Mitsubishi RVR