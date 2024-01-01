$24,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Mitsubishi RVR
SE AWD - Heated Seats, 8in Touchscreen, Alloys!!
2021 Mitsubishi RVR
SE AWD - Heated Seats, 8in Touchscreen, Alloys!!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
69,000KM
VIN JA4AJVAW6MU604355
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*** BRILLIANT RED METALLIC RVR AWD!! *** HEATED SEATS, 8.0 INCH TOUCHSCREEN, BACKUP CAMERA!! *** LED LIGHTS, KEYLESS ENTRY, INTELLIGENT AWD, 16 INCH ALLOY RIMS!! *** Fun, sporty, fuel-efficient and practical! This AWD Mitsubishi is perfect for city commuting or loading up with tons of cargo space for those long highway trips! Save big at the pump with this fuel-efficient, compact SUV! Tons of character and loaded up with many factory upgrades and features like HEATED SEATS......8.0 INCH TOUCHSCREEN......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......Leather Wheel w/ Media & Cruise Controls......Blind Spot Monitoring......BACKUP CAMERA......Dual USB Ports......KEYLESS ENTRY......LED Lights......Automatic Climate Control......Tinted Windows......Colour-Matched Mirrors, Handles......Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......Digital VIC (Vehicle Information Center)......Selectable INTELLIGENT 4WD (Mitsubishi All Wheel Control)......Traction Control......Economical 2.4L I4 Engine......Automatic Transmission......Rear Center Folding Arm Rest......Split Folding Rear Seats......16 INCH ALLOY RIMS w/ YOKOHAMA Tires!!
This AWD Mitsubishi comes with all original Books & Manuals, and only 69,000kms!! Now sale priced at just $24,999 with Financing & Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Sold to another happy customer
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
2021 Mitsubishi RVR