$23,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Mitsubishi RVR
SE - Heated Seats, 8.0inch Display, Alloy Rims
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
88,000KM
VIN JA4AJVAW2MU602246
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*** ALL WHEEL DRIVE RVR SE!! *** 8.0 INCH TOUCHSCREEN, HEATED SEATS, SATELLITE RADIO!! *** BACKUP CAMERA, KEYLESS ENTRY, LED LIGHTS, ALLOY RIMS!! *** Super clean Mitsubishi with excellent history as reported from CARFAX!! Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring off the beaten path, this SUV promises a smooth and exhilarating ride. Experience the perfect balance of comfort and efficiency with our sporty SUV today!! This RVR is fitted with many of features and accessories such as an 8.0 INCH TOUCHSCREEN......Backup Camera......HEATED SEATS......Automatic Climate Control......Keyless Entry......SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO......Blind Spot Monitoring......Leather Wrapped Wheel with Media and Cruise Controls......Digital vehicle information display...... LED Lights......Chrome Trim & Accents......Privacy Tinted Windows......Contrast-Stitched Interior......Power Convenience Package......Rear Folding Centre Arm Rest with Cup Holders......Split Folding Rear Seats......Selectable Four-Wheel Drive......2.4L I4 Engine......Automatic Transmission......16 INCH ALLOY RIMS WITH ROADTOUR TIRES!!
This AWD Mitsubishi comes with all original books and manuals and only 88,000KMS! Now sale priced at just $23,999 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
