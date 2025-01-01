$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Mitsubishi RVR
ES- APPLE CARPLAY, HTD SEATS, ALL WHEEL CONTROL!
2021 Mitsubishi RVR
ES- APPLE CARPLAY, HTD SEATS, ALL WHEEL CONTROL!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
78,250KM
VIN JA4AJUAU0MU606076
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,250 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Mitsubishi RVR ES is a compact SUV that offers a blend of style, performance, and practicality. With its efficient engine, comfortable interior, and advanced safety features, it is an excellent choice for those who need a versatile and reliable vehicle. Beyond its daily driving capabilities, the RVR ES offers the flexibility to tackle various road conditions with ease, thanks to its All-Wheel Control system. The combination of modern technology, thoughtful design, and comprehensive safety features makes it a standout option in the compact SUV market. Ideal for urban commuters and adventure seekers alike, the 2021 Mitsubishi RVR ES ensures that every journey, whether short or long, is comfortable, safe, and enjoyable. This SUV is a testament to Mitsubishi's dedication to creating vehicles that cater to the diverse needs of today's drivers.
FEATURES OF THE 2021 MITSUBISHI RVR ES
CONVENIENCE
- Heated Seats
- Climate Control
- Cruise Control
SAFETY FEATURES
- Rear View Camera
- Hill Start Assist
- Traction Control
- Electronic Stability Control
- Anti-Lock Brake System
TECHNOLOGY
- 8-Inch Touch-Screen
- Apple CarPlay
- Android Auto
- SiriusXM
- Bluetooth
- AM/FM Stereo
- USB Ports
PERFORMANCE
- 2.0L I4 Engine
- Automatic Transmission
We strive for accuracy in our vehicle listings, but occasionally errors in listed features or options may occur. To ensure the unit meets your needs, we encourage you to contact one of our sales associates for confirmation.
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this used 2021 MITSUBISHI RVR please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851
