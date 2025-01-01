Menu
2021 Mitsubishi RVR

78,250 KM

Details Description

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

ES- APPLE CARPLAY, HTD SEATS, ALL WHEEL CONTROL!

12164208

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

ES- APPLE CARPLAY, HTD SEATS, ALL WHEEL CONTROL!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
78,250KM
VIN JA4AJUAU0MU606076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,250 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Mitsubishi RVR ES is a compact SUV that offers a blend of style, performance, and practicality. With its efficient engine, comfortable interior, and advanced safety features, it is an excellent choice for those who need a versatile and reliable vehicle. Beyond its daily driving capabilities, the RVR ES offers the flexibility to tackle various road conditions with ease, thanks to its All-Wheel Control system. The combination of modern technology, thoughtful design, and comprehensive safety features makes it a standout option in the compact SUV market. Ideal for urban commuters and adventure seekers alike, the 2021 Mitsubishi RVR ES ensures that every journey, whether short or long, is comfortable, safe, and enjoyable. This SUV is a testament to Mitsubishi's dedication to creating vehicles that cater to the diverse needs of today's drivers.

FEATURES OF THE 2021 MITSUBISHI RVR ES

CONVENIENCE
  • Heated Seats
  • Climate Control
  • Cruise Control

SAFETY FEATURES
  • Rear View Camera
  • Hill Start Assist
  • Traction Control
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brake System

TECHNOLOGY
  • 8-Inch Touch-Screen
  • Apple CarPlay
  • Android Auto
  • SiriusXM
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • USB Ports

PERFORMANCE
  • 2.0L I4 Engine
  • Automatic Transmission


We strive for accuracy in our vehicle listings, but occasionally errors in listed features or options may occur. To ensure the unit meets your needs, we encourage you to contact one of our sales associates for confirmation.

Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this used 2021 MITSUBISHI RVR please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2021 Mitsubishi RVR