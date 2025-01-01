$45,991+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Armada
Platinum Accident Free | One Owner | Locally Owned
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
$45,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 85,048 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD | Leather | Apple CarPlay | Lane Assist | 360 Camera
Discover unparalleled luxury and power with this 2021 Nissan Armada Platinum. This SUV combines rugged capability with refined comfort, perfect for adventurous families or those who demand the best in automotive engineering.
Key Features:
- Powerful 5.6L 8-cylinder engine with 4WD
- Luxurious quilted leather-appointed seats
- Intelligent 360-degree camera system for effortless parking
- Bose Premium Audio System with 13 speakers
- Intelligent Lane Intervention and Blind Spot Intervention
- Spacious 7-passenger seating with power-folding third row
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
Experience the pinnacle of Nissan engineering today. Visit Birchwood Nissan to schedule a test drive and explore financing options. Our expert team is ready to answer any questions and help you discover why this Armada is the perfect choice for your driving needs.
At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Infiniti to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer permit #0086
