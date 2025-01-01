Menu
2021 Nissan Armada Platinum Accident Free | One Owner | Locally Owned

4WD | Leather | Apple CarPlay | Lane Assist | 360 Camera Discover unparalleled luxury and power with this 2021 Nissan Armada Platinum. This SUV combines rugged capability with refined comfort, perfect for adventurous families or those who demand the best in automotive engineering. Key Features: - Powerful 5.6L 8-cylinder engine with 4WD - Luxurious quilted leather-appointed seats - Intelligent 360-degree camera system for effortless parking - Bose Premium Audio System with 13 speakers - Intelligent Lane Intervention and Blind Spot Intervention - Spacious 7-passenger seating with power-folding third row - Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility Experience the pinnacle of Nissan engineering today. Visit Birchwood Nissan to schedule a test drive and explore financing options. Our expert team is ready to answer any questions and help you discover why this Armada is the perfect choice for your driving needs. At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Infiniti to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086

2021 Nissan Armada

85,048 KM

$45,991

12272853

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

VIN JN8AY2DB4M9793250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 85,048 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD | Leather | Apple CarPlay | Lane Assist | 360 Camera
Discover unparalleled luxury and power with this 2021 Nissan Armada Platinum. This SUV combines rugged capability with refined comfort, perfect for adventurous families or those who demand the best in automotive engineering.

Key Features:
- Powerful 5.6L 8-cylinder engine with 4WD
- Luxurious quilted leather-appointed seats
- Intelligent 360-degree camera system for effortless parking
- Bose Premium Audio System with 13 speakers
- Intelligent Lane Intervention and Blind Spot Intervention
- Spacious 7-passenger seating with power-folding third row
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility

Experience the pinnacle of Nissan engineering today. Visit Birchwood Nissan to schedule a test drive and explore financing options. Our expert team is ready to answer any questions and help you discover why this Armada is the perfect choice for your driving needs.
At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Infiniti to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.

Dealer Permit #0086
Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Trip Computer
Illuminated Entry
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Wireless Apple CarPlay

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Intelligent Forward Collision Warning with AEB and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Intelligent Blind Spot Intervention Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Exterior

Front fog lamps
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Rear Windshield w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Bluetooth hands free phone system
Android Auto

Additional Features

Oil pressure
voltmeter
odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
transmission fluid temp
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert
Quilted Leather-Appointed Seat Trim
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
4 Door Curb/Courtesy
power recline
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front
Intelligent Lane Intervention (i-Li) Lane Keeping Assist
Intelligent Lane Intervention (i-Li) Lane Departure Warning
Power Fold Into Floor
enhanced voice recognition
Climate Controlled Front Bucket Seats
Radio: Bose Premium Audio System -inc: 13 speakers
4 USB connection port for compatible devices w/2 front (A type and C type) and 2 rear (A type and C type charge only)
12.3" multi-touch control display
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
NissanConnectSM Services powered by SiriusXM
wi-fi hotspot and wireless phone charging
Windows and Remote Start

2021 Nissan Armada