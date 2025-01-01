Menu
Apple CarPlay | Heated seats | Back-up Camera Discover urban sophistication with this 2021 Nissan Kicks SV! This low-mileage gem offers the perfect blend of style and practicality for city driving. With its sleek Super Black exterior and comfortable Charcoal interior, youll turn heads while enjoying a premium driving experience. Key Features: - Fuel-efficient 1.6L 4-cylinder engine - Smooth Xtronic CVT with Sport Mode - Advanced infotainment system with 8 touchscreen - Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility - Dual-zone automatic climate control - Heated front seats for added comfort - Blind Spot Warning for enhanced safety - Rear parking sensors and backup camera Experience the Nissan Kicks SV for yourself! Visit Birchwood Nissan today to schedule a test drive or start your purchase online. Our friendly team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your lifestyle. Dont miss this opportunity to own a versatile and stylish compact SUV! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086

2021 Nissan Kicks

20,996 KM

$23,491

+ taxes & licensing
Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

VIN 3N1CP5CV5ML558001

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 20,996 KM

Apple CarPlay | Heated seats | Back-up Camera
Discover urban sophistication with this 2021 Nissan Kicks SV! This low-mileage gem offers the perfect blend of style and practicality for city driving. With its sleek Super Black exterior and comfortable Charcoal interior, you'll turn heads while enjoying a premium driving experience.

Key Features:
- Fuel-efficient 1.6L 4-cylinder engine
- Smooth Xtronic CVT with Sport Mode
- Advanced infotainment system with 8" touchscreen
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Heated front seats for added comfort
- Blind Spot Warning for enhanced safety
- Rear parking sensors and backup camera

Experience the Nissan Kicks SV for yourself! Visit Birchwood Nissan today to schedule a test drive or start your purchase online. Our friendly team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your lifestyle. Don't miss this opportunity to own a versatile and stylish compact SUV!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot

Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
audio
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Hill Descent Control
Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode
Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Siri Eyes Free
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
streaming audio via Bluetooth
Radio: Display Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
8" colour touchscreen
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
Bluetooth steering wheel switches and 3 USB ports (2-centre console charge only) and NissanConnect including SiriusXM Radio w/advanced audio features and heads-free text messaging assistant

