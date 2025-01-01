$23,491+ taxes & licensing
2021 Nissan Kicks
SV Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
$23,491
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 20,996 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay | Heated seats | Back-up Camera
Discover urban sophistication with this 2021 Nissan Kicks SV! This low-mileage gem offers the perfect blend of style and practicality for city driving. With its sleek Super Black exterior and comfortable Charcoal interior, you'll turn heads while enjoying a premium driving experience.
Key Features:
- Fuel-efficient 1.6L 4-cylinder engine
- Smooth Xtronic CVT with Sport Mode
- Advanced infotainment system with 8" touchscreen
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Heated front seats for added comfort
- Blind Spot Warning for enhanced safety
- Rear parking sensors and backup camera
Experience the Nissan Kicks SV for yourself! Visit Birchwood Nissan today to schedule a test drive or start your purchase online. Our friendly team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your lifestyle. Don't miss this opportunity to own a versatile and stylish compact SUV!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
204-261-3490