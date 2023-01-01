Menu
2021 Nissan Murano

23,019 KM

Details Description Features

$40,991

+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Murano

SL AWD | Nav | Apple CarPlay | 360 Camera | Moonroof

2021 Nissan Murano

SL AWD | Nav | Apple CarPlay | 360 Camera | Moonroof

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$40,991

+ taxes & licensing

23,019KM
Used
VIN 5N1AZ2CS7MC114080

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Pearl Metallic
  • Interior Colour Cashmere
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F5D33V
  • Mileage 23,019 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
CVT Transmission
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
71.9 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
4.677 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,395 kgs (5,280 lbs)
63-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 3.5L DOHC 24V 6-Cylinder -inc: remote engine start w/intelligent climate control from key fob

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Tires: 235/55R20 AS
Wheels: 20" x 7.5" Machined Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated rear seats
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
Auxiliary audio input jack
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
SIRIUSXM Traffic
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Passenger Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat memory, 8-way power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar support, 4-way power front passenger seat and heated rear seats
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Safety

Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
Around View Monitor Front Camera
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
digital signal processor
HD Radio
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA NissanConnect w/Navigation -inc: Bose audio system w/9 speakers plus dual subwoofer, auxiliary audio input jack, SiriusXM satellite radio, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Siri Eyes Free, 8" colour display w/...

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Memory Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Siri Eyes Free
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
weather
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
movie listings
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA NissanConnect w/Navigation -inc: Bose audio system w/9 speakers plus dual subwoofer
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay
8" colour display w/multi-touch control
SiriusXM Travel Link (fuel prices
stock info
and sports scores) and USB connection power for iPod interface and other compatible devices in rear of centre console
Intelligent Lane Departure Intervention (LDP) Lane Keeping Assist
Intelligent Lane Departure Intervention (LDP) Lane Departure Warning

