2021 Nissan Murano

21,499 KM

$35,000

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Nissan Murano

Midnight Edition

12945038

2021 Nissan Murano

Midnight Edition

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

Used
21,499KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AZ2CS4MC121813

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Magnetic Black]
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25332
  • Mileage 21,499 KM

Buy From Home Available

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

2021 Nissan Murano