Menu
Account
Sign In
AWD | Apple CarPlay | Heated steering/seats | Moonroof Experience luxury and performance with this 2021 Nissan Murano Midnight Edition! This low-mileage, one-owner SUV offers a perfect blend of style and functionality for the discerning driver. Key highlights: - Sleek Magnetic Black exterior with black interior for a sophisticated look - All-Wheel Drive for enhanced control and stability - Power liftgate for convenient cargo access - Heated leather seats and steering wheel for ultimate comfort - Advanced safety features including Blind Spot Warning and parking sensors - NissanConnect infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto - Bose premium audio system for an immersive sound experience - Panoramic moonroof for an open, airy feel Dont miss this opportunity to own a well-maintained, feature-rich Murano. Schedule a test drive today at Birchwood Nissan or explore our online purchasing options. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect financing solution. Your next adventure awaits contact us now! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086 Dealer permit #0086

2021 Nissan Murano

75,277 KM

Details Description Features

$30,491

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Nissan Murano

Midnight Edition Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM

Watch This Vehicle
13165679

2021 Nissan Murano

Midnight Edition Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 13165679
  2. 13165679
Contact Seller
Sale

$30,491

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
75,277KM
VIN 5N1AZ2CS4MC102310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F6G2YT
  • Mileage 75,277 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD | Apple CarPlay | Heated steering/seats | Moonroof
Experience luxury and performance with this 2021 Nissan Murano Midnight Edition! This low-mileage, one-owner SUV offers a perfect blend of style and functionality for the discerning driver.

Key highlights:
- Sleek Magnetic Black exterior with black interior for a sophisticated look
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced control and stability
- Power liftgate for convenient cargo access
- Heated leather seats and steering wheel for ultimate comfort
- Advanced safety features including Blind Spot Warning and parking sensors
- NissanConnect infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Bose premium audio system for an immersive sound experience
- Panoramic moonroof for an open, airy feel

Don't miss this opportunity to own a well-maintained, feature-rich Murano. Schedule a test drive today at Birchwood Nissan or explore our online purchasing options. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect financing solution. Your next adventure awaits contact us now!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot

Interior

Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
SIRIUSXM Traffic
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Convenience

Remote Engine Starter

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary audio input jack
HD Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: steering wheel mounted paddle shifters

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Nappa leather seat trim
HEATED REAR BENCH SEAT
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Siri Eyes Free
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
weather
Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
movie listings
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA NissanConnect w/Navigation -inc: Bose audio system w/9 speakers plus dual subwoofer
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay
8" colour display w/multi-touch control
SiriusXM Travel Link (fuel prices
stock info
and sports scores) and USB connection power for iPod interface and other compatible devices in rear of centre console
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

Used 2023 Nissan Rogue SL 1 owner | Accident Free for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Nissan Rogue SL 1 owner | Accident Free 16,630 KM $34,991 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Rogue SL AWD | 1 Owner | Low KMS for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Nissan Rogue SL AWD | 1 Owner | Low KMS 22,951 KM $34,491 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Infiniti QX80 ProActive 1 Owner | Accident Free | Reserve it Today! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Infiniti QX80 ProActive 1 Owner | Accident Free | Reserve it Today! 42,651 KM $61,992 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,491

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2021 Nissan Murano