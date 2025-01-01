$30,491+ taxes & licensing
2021 Nissan Murano
Midnight Edition Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM
2021 Nissan Murano
Midnight Edition Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
$30,491
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F6G2YT
- Mileage 75,277 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD | Apple CarPlay | Heated steering/seats | Moonroof
Experience luxury and performance with this 2021 Nissan Murano Midnight Edition! This low-mileage, one-owner SUV offers a perfect blend of style and functionality for the discerning driver.
Key highlights:
- Sleek Magnetic Black exterior with black interior for a sophisticated look
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced control and stability
- Power liftgate for convenient cargo access
- Heated leather seats and steering wheel for ultimate comfort
- Advanced safety features including Blind Spot Warning and parking sensors
- NissanConnect infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Bose premium audio system for an immersive sound experience
- Panoramic moonroof for an open, airy feel
Don't miss this opportunity to own a well-maintained, feature-rich Murano. Schedule a test drive today at Birchwood Nissan or explore our online purchasing options. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect financing solution. Your next adventure awaits contact us now!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Convenience
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Security
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Nissan
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Nissan
Birchwood Nissan
Call Dealer
204-261-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-261-3490