2021 Nissan Murano

Listing ID: 9299152 Stock #: F4V3HY VIN: 5N1AZ2CS5MC146638
Exterior Colour
Boulder Grey Pearl Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Mileage
10,100 KM
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
GVWR: 2,395 kgs (5,280 lbs)
Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode
63-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: steering wheel mounted paddle shifters
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 3.5L DOHC 24V 6-Cylinder -inc: remote engine start w/intelligent climate control from key fob
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front license plate bracket
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Universal Garage Door Opener
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat memory, 8-way power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar support, 4-way power front passenger seat and heated rear seats
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Safety
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
Around View Monitor Front Camera
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary audio input jack
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA NissanConnect w/Navigation -inc: Bose audio system w/9 speakers plus dual subwoofer, auxiliary audio input jack, SiriusXM satellite radio, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Siri Eyes Free, 8" colour display w/...
Security
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Additional Features
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA NissanConnect w/Navigation -inc: Bose audio system w/9 speakers plus dual subwoofer
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
7" colour display w/multi-touch
Intelligent Lane Departure Intervention (LDP) Lane Keeping Assist
Intelligent Lane Departure Intervention (LDP) Lane Departure Warning
Side Impact Protection System (SIPS)-inc: front seat side-impact airbags
front/rear side-impact Inflatable Curtains (IC)
Radio: Bose AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: 9 speakers; 4 door
1 centre and 1 woofer (2 built-in speakers)
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio and hands-free text messaging assistant
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Siri Eyes Free
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.