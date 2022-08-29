Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Nissan NV200

18,700 KM

Details Description Features

$41,940

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$41,940

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2021 Nissan NV200

2021 Nissan NV200

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Nissan NV200

SV

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

  1. 9053383
  2. 9053383
  3. 9053383
  4. 9053383
  5. 9053383
  6. 9053383
  7. 9053383
  8. 9053383
  9. 9053383
  10. 9053383
  11. 9053383
  12. 9053383
  13. 9053383
  14. 9053383
  15. 9053383
  16. 9053383
  17. 9053383
  18. 9053383
  19. 9053383
  20. 9053383
  21. 9053383
  22. 9053383
  23. 9053383
  24. 9053383
  25. 9053383
  26. 9053383
Contact Seller
Sale

$41,940

+ taxes & licensing

18,700KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9053383
  • Stock #: F4NT4G
  • VIN: 3N6CM0KNXMK699241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fresh Powder
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 18,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection, full tank of fuel on delivery, service records if available and Carfax report.
Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front-wheel drive
CVT Transmission
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Full Tank of Fuel -inc: installed block heater cord
Transmission: Xtronic Continuously Variable (CVT)
5.407 Axle Ratio
49-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
54.9 L Fuel Tank
HD 150 Amp Alternator
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve 4 Cylinder
GVWR: 2,165 kgs (4,773 lbs)
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Bucket Seats
glove box
Front air conditioning
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints
Vanity w/Driver Auxiliary Mirror
Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim
Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat and fold-down passenger's seat w/seatback tray table
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st Row Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 2 speakers, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (no navigation services), 7.0" colour display audio touchscreen, USB connection port for iPod and compatible devices, aux input 1/8" mini jack, SiriusXM ...
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Sliding Rear Doors
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Tires: 185/60R15 AS
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors
Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 2 speakers
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (no navigation services)
7.0" colour display audio touchscreen
USB connection port for iPod and compatible devices
aux input 1/8" mini jack
SiriusXM rad

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2020 GMC Sierra 1500...
 50,414 KM
$51,219 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 59,081 KM
$21,722 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Color...
 115,000 KM
$33,836 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory