2021 Nissan Qashqai
S AWD Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM's
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F6C5NH
- Mileage 37,696 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD | Apple CarPlay | Heated seats | Back-up camera
Experience the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2021 Nissan Qashqai S AWD! With only 37,696 km on the odometer, this one-owner SUV offers exceptional value for a used vehicle. Boasting a sleek Magnetic Black Metallic exterior and a comfortable Charcoal interior, this Qashqai is ready to impress.
Key Features
- All Wheel Drive
- Apple Carplay and Android Auto
- Bluetooth
- Four Speaker Audio System
- Heated Front Seats
Safety Features
- Rearview Camera
- Intelligent Forward Collision Warning
- Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection
- Rear Intelligent Emergency Braking
- Lane Departure Warning and Intelligent Lane Intervention
- Blind Spot Warning
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Parking Sensors
- Automatic Headlights
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System
And More!
At Birchwood Nissan, we're committed to providing an exceptional car-buying experience. Whether you're ready to reserve this Qashqai, start the purchase process, or have any questions, our team is here to assist you. Book a test drive today and discover why this low-mileage, accident-free Nissan Qashqai is the perfect choice for your next vehicle!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Vehicle Features
