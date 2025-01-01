Menu
AWD | Apple CarPlay | Heated seats | Back-up camera Experience the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2021 Nissan Qashqai S AWD! With only 37,696 km on the odometer, this one-owner SUV offers exceptional value for a used vehicle. Boasting a sleek Magnetic Black Metallic exterior and a comfortable Charcoal interior, this Qashqai is ready to impress. Key Features - All Wheel Drive - Apple Carplay and Android Auto - Bluetooth - Four Speaker Audio System - Heated Front Seats Safety Features - Rearview Camera - Intelligent Forward Collision Warning - Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection - Rear Intelligent Emergency Braking - Lane Departure Warning and Intelligent Lane Intervention - Blind Spot Warning - Rear Cross Traffic Alert - Rear Parking Sensors - Automatic Headlights - Tire Pressure Monitoring System And More! At Birchwood Nissan, were committed to providing an exceptional car-buying experience. Whether youre ready to reserve this Qashqai, start the purchase process, or have any questions, our team is here to assist you. Book a test drive today and discover why this low-mileage, accident-free Nissan Qashqai is the perfect choice for your next vehicle! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086

2021 Nissan Qashqai

37,696 KM

$24,492

+ taxes & licensing
Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$24,492

+ taxes & licensing

Used
37,696KM
VIN JN1BJ1AW4MW447242

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F6C5NH
  • Mileage 37,696 KM

AWD | Apple CarPlay | Heated seats | Back-up camera
Experience the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2021 Nissan Qashqai S AWD! With only 37,696 km on the odometer, this one-owner SUV offers exceptional value for a used vehicle. Boasting a sleek Magnetic Black Metallic exterior and a comfortable Charcoal interior, this Qashqai is ready to impress.

Key Features

- All Wheel Drive
- Apple Carplay and Android Auto
- Bluetooth
- Four Speaker Audio System
- Heated Front Seats

Safety Features

- Rearview Camera
- Intelligent Forward Collision Warning
- Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection
- Rear Intelligent Emergency Braking
- Lane Departure Warning and Intelligent Lane Intervention
- Blind Spot Warning
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Parking Sensors
- Automatic Headlights
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System

And More!

At Birchwood Nissan, we're committed to providing an exceptional car-buying experience. Whether you're ready to reserve this Qashqai, start the purchase process, or have any questions, our team is here to assist you. Book a test drive today and discover why this low-mileage, accident-free Nissan Qashqai is the perfect choice for your next vehicle!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot

Trip Computer
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Bluetooth hands-free phone system

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Hands-free text messaging assistant
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
streaming audio via Bluetooth
Radio: AM/FM/CD/AUX Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
7" colour display w/multi-touch control
SiriusXM satellite radio w/advanced audio features
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
over-the-air (OTA) updating for head unit firmware via a Wi-Fi WPA2 connection and Siri Eyes Free

