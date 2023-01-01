2021 Nissan Rogue

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10028241

10028241 Stock #: 116K BLACK 5803

116K BLACK 5803 VIN: 5N1AT3BB8MC745803

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Super Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 116K BLACK 5803

Mileage 117,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.